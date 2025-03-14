All eyes are on Nintendo's 2nd April Direct for more official news of Switch 2, but until then, the rumour mill is working overtime to gather as much information as it can about the upcoming console launch.

The latest chatter comes from Famiiboards member LiC (also shared to the GamingLeaksAndRumours Reddit), and it's all to do with a series of North American shipments believed to be carrying a boatload of Switch 2 units. Get your pinches of salt at the ready, folks (thanks for the heads up, wccftech).

The poster claims to have seen shipment data from Vietnamese manufacturer HVBG, a company apparently contracted by Nintendo, which reported 383,000 complete Switch 2 units were shipped to North America between 17th and 22nd January 2025. The company also allegedly shipped a further 41,598 Switch 2 charging grips to NA in the same time period.

383,000 units is a nice start for the region, though LiC claims that the manufacturer has a lot more up its sleeve, with HVBG believed to be in possession of at least 1.7 million one-per-system units like the Switch 2 screen.

If these numbers are to be believed, an early summer launch isn't completely off the cards for Switch 2. Nintendo will likely want to beef up its pre-launch units a little before the big day rolls around (a rumour from late last year suggested that Nintendo would be looking to produce roughly seven million Switch 2 units worldwide ahead of the console's launch), but that certainly sounds like it could be a possibility.

But, as ever, this is only a rumour, and it's worth taking with a fistful of salt. Shipment numbers aren't always indicative of release dates at the best of times, and hearing them from a third party only muddies the waters even more. It's an exciting time to speculate, but let's not confuse chatter and theories for stone-cold fact.

For anything official, we're going to have to wait until 2nd April. Hey, that's only a few weeks away!