Update [ ]: Just a reminder that today's your last chance for a kickabout with Super Soccer before it disappears from the Switch Online SNES app tomorrow (Thursday 27th March). Terrible decision from the ref, there.

Original Story: At the end of last month, Nintendo announced it would be removing a Super Nintendo game from its Switch Online library.

Well, in case you missed this news the first time, here's your reminder that you've now got less than a week to play the Spike Chunsoft listing Super Soccer before it's pulled from the subscription service. This removal will take place on 27th March 2025 (or 28th March, depending on your region).

There's been no mention if the game will return to this service in the future, so if you haven't already given it a go, now is the time if you've got an active subscription. Here's part of the official description about this title (known as Super Formation Soccer in Japan) from Nintendo's website:

"This title is a sports game for the Super Nintendo released in 1991. It is a soccer game that features a 3D perspective where you watch from behind the goal, and you can choose from 16 basic teams with unique players and 8 different formations."

Super Soccer was originally added to the Switch Online Super Famicom service in September 2019 and was one of the few third-party additions at the time. Here are some official screenshots along with a video:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

So far this month, Nintendo has also expanded its Switch Online digital game library with Mario's Picross and Donkey Kong for Game Boy. And next week, timed in with the removal of Super Soccer, subscribers will be able to try out four Koei SNES titles.

In other news, Nintendo will begin winding down Gold Points on 24th March 2025. Find out more in our previous story.