You know, we had a sneaky suspicion that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would have some legs on it. From people's ridiculous Ultrahand creations to glitches to challenge runs, it feels like players are always discovering something weird or new.

Well, fans have now found a huge hole (ahem...) tucked underneath the Hebra Depths, and Gaming Reinvented has provided a breakdown of how to reach it.

This is, essentially, a cut "room" from Tears of the Kingdom, like the beta version of one of the game's dungeons or the unused rooms in Hyrule Castle. The difference is. this one's fully rendered, with gloom all over the floor. Plus, it's extremely deep — deeper than any other part of the Depths.

To get to this hidden shaft, you'll need to clip through the floor in the Depths under the Hebra region at coordinates 2906, 3094, -1024.You'll need to do this twice, given that the wall has two layers. Then, to reach the bottom of the pit, you'll need to carefully drop down, as it's far too deep to drop down.

There's no equivalent "mirror" on the surface, but it seems like this chasm had a surface. While Gaming Reinvented does speculate it may have housed a chest or been an entrance to a area with more content — maybe an alternate path to the Spirit Temple or something else?

Anyway, it's a weird piece of cut content, particularly because its fully rendered and not a blank slate.You can watch the video below to see just how you reach the area.

Will you try and reach this mysterious hole in the depths? Let us know in the comments.