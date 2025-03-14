Earlier this year, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket rolled out its trading feature and certain aspects didn't exactly go down well with the playerbase.

This feedback was taken on board, and the development team has now returned with information on how exactly this experience will be changed. Most notably, is the removal of trade tokens - with this update scheduled to be implemented by the "end of autumn 2025".

Trainers can also expect multiple other changes. Here's the notice in full (via social media):

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket - Trading Update

Thank you for sharing your feedback on the trading feature in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. We’re continuing to read your comments and investigate ways to improve the feature. Today, we’d like to introduce the following updates to trading that will be implemented by the end of autumn 2025. With these changes, we hope that trading cards between players will be more accessible and enjoyable.

Removal of Trade Tokens

- Trade tokens will be completely removed and players will no longer need to exchange cards to obtain the currency required for trading. - Instead, trading cards of three-diamond, four-diamond, and one-star rarity will now require shinedust. - When you open a booster pack, shinedust will be automatically earned if you obtain a card that is already registered in your Card Dex. - Currently, shinedust is also required to obtain flair, so we are looking into increasing the amount offered since it will also be needed for trading. Altogether, this change should allow you to trade more cards than you could before this update. - Trade tokens you currently own can be converted to shinedust when the item is removed from the game. - There are no changes in how one-diamond and two-diamond rarity cards are traded.

Additional Updates in Development



- A feature will be added that allows you to share cards you’re interested in trading for via the in-game trading function.

We hope that these changes will make trading cards more accessible and allow more players to enjoy making trades. In addition to the changes above, we are also looking into how to accommodate cards that are currently unavailable for trades, such as promo cards and two-star rarity cards. Keep an eye out for more information about this topic in the future. We look forward to hearing your feedback as updates are released and remain committed to developing the best possible Pokémon TCG Pocket experience. Thank you for being part of our community.

You can see the original announcement about the update to trading in TCGP in our previous post here on Nintendo Life.