We've all got a favourite Nintendo console jingle, right? Y'know, the start-up tune that would play whenever you boot up the system. Much like the consoles themselves, they represent a moment in time; a nugget of nostalgia that effortlessly brings back cosy memories in just a few short seconds.

Now, Nintendo is looking to provide that nostalgia in the form of keychains available at the Museum in Kyoto, Japan (thanks, Nintendeal). Presented in what looks to be simple cube designs, the keychains will play the relevant console's start-up tune, though we can't tell exactly whether this is via a simple button press or some other form of input.

Nintendo Museum just dropped new merch Keychains that play the console's startup sound — Nintendeal (@nintendeal.com) 2025-03-16T22:06:23.111Z

We have to admit, we're a little disappointed at the seemingly basic physical design of the keychains, but then we have to remember that Nintendo already has similar products in the form of controllers/handhelds and button modules, so we'll just have to make do with the cubes. Heck, at least it would kind of make sense for the GameCube, right?

Speaking of which, we'd be first in line to grab the GameCube keychain; that start-up tune is the absolute bee's knees. Though we'd also be quite partial to the Wii and GBA, too.

In fact, our beloved Jim recently spoke on his desire for a new start-up jingle for Switch 2, and we asked you fine folks what your personal favourite tune was, too. With a whopping 47% of the vote, GameCube won in a landslide.