Beyond Hanwell: Nintendo Switch Edition (SteelArtsSoftware, 20th Mar, $29.99) - Beyond Hanwell comes to Nintendo Switch. Taking you on a terrifying journey through the twisted locations of open world Westminster, London, in a world where Anomalous Entities are a fact of life. Return to Hanwell and discover the truth about yourself.

Birdie Up (EntwicklerX, 14th Mar, $2.29) - It is finally springtime! The first flowers and grasses awaken from hibernation and a cute little birdie too. After the long winter it is hard to make the first flight attempt. Push a button to flap! Birdie Up is a simple but addictive game. With a pushing a button on your controller, the tiny bird makes a flap with its wings. As faster you tap, the faster the bird flies above and you get bonus score. Try to get as high you can to beat your own high score and don´t be so angry if you lose.

Boomerang of Destruction (NOSTRA GAMES, 20th Mar, $1.99) - Learn to use the boomerang - one of the best and most unique weapons available. Feel the awesome experience and use it for your victories! Throw the boomerang at your enemies, trying to choose the best trajectory and speed to cause the most damage. You will see just how dangerous this weapon can be. Complete all the levels with this wonderful tool of war and become the most skilled boomerang warrior in the world. Just throw it again and again. It will return to its master each time.

Breakout Beyond (Atari, 25th Mar, $13.49) - In this neon-infused twist on the classic 1976 arcade game, players smash through each puzzle by clearing bricks to reach the final goal. However, the script has been flipped—literally! Players now progress sideways, breaking through barriers and building up combos that ramp up the intensity of the effects, rewarding the most skilled players with a dazzling light show. Breaking special blocks offers powerful advantages, like massive brick-clearing blasts, a protective barrier to shield the ball, and a laser cannon to carve a path forward. Each one unleashes stunning dynamic effects, delivering dazzling visuals never seen before in Breakout.

Chess Grandmaster: Ancient Egypt Battle (Megame, 20th Mar, $9.99) - A classic board game with an ancient Egyptian flavor and updated rules. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the ancient pyramids, where every move is a step towards victory over your opponent. Develop your strategic skills, anticipate your opponent's actions, defend your positions and lead your pieces to victory to checkmate the pharaoh! In the game, you can fight both with a virtual opponent, who offers three difficulty levels, and with friends on one device. The goal is simple - outwit the enemy, destroy his pieces and seize the throne of the pharaoh.

Cozy Meadow (Downmeadowstreet, 22nd Mar, $5.99) - Step into the peaceful world of Cozy Meadow, a walking simulator designed for those who love to explore at their own pace. Wander through two beautifully crafted levels, each offering a unique atmosphere filled with hidden locations, stunning scenery, and quiet moments of discovery.

Croaktopia (Marginalact, 21st Mar, $9.99) - Your house is under attack, and only you can stop the evil construction company by gathering different groups in your forest and punching the CEO who wants to destroy your forest.

Desktop GOLF (SAT-BOX, 21st Mar, $9.80) - Play on colorful courses made of stationery! Enjoy a refreshing game of golf right on your desk! Relive the nostalgia of your school desk in this golf game for Nintendo Switch.

Dog Spotting Challenge! (MASK, 20th Mar, $2.99) - Which One Is the Pomeranian!? A Fun and Relaxing Brain-Training Game. Enjoy adorable dog photos while testing your knowledge in this fun and easy brain-training quiz game!

Dye The Bunny (Vidas Games, 20th Mar, $2.99) - "Dye the Bunny. Ellie, you have to dye the Bunny."

Little Ellie goes on an Easter Egg Hunt, exploring her garden and wandering off a little too far from home, where she meets a mysterious Bunny. Her dad is calling her for dinner already, but she keeps going further into the rabbit hole.

EGGCONSOLE Gulkave MSX (D4 Enterprise, 20th Mar, $6.49) - A side-scrolling shooting game with a unique power-up system. Instantly assess the numbers on the items and power up skillfully! This game is a shooting game released in 1986. The game screen is presented in a side view, and the weapons are limited to just shots, making it a simple gameplay experience.

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark (PQube, 26th Mar, $22.49) - Servants of the Dark moves the setting from a single demonic castle to the entirety of the demon world. Players will control two demon maids as they explore the underworld: “Kirika” and her younger sister “Masha.” They each have different attacks and abilities, requiring players to switch between the two as they explore each area, upgrade their weapons, defeat demonic bosses, and revive their master, the Demon Lord Maxim.

Jumble Quest (PlayZilla, 20th Mar, $4.99) - Are you an English language genius and a terminology expert? If you’re looking for the perfect word game to play - you’ve found it! Jumble Quest is a simple and addictive word game where you tap for clues and hints and arrange the given letters to compose a word. You’ll learn how to spell tons of new words and impress all of your friends with your expanding vocabulary! If you’re looking for a new spelling game to challenge yourself with - you’ve found it!

Lost & Found Spot It Fast! (MASK, 20th Mar, $2.99) - This is a fun and easy brain-training game where you search for the target pose among many pictogram characters within the time limit.

By spotting the correct figure, you can sharpen your observation skills and train your brain in a simple and enjoyable way!

Ludo Party (Silesia Games, 20th Mar, $1.99) - Destroy enemy tokens in this modern Ludo. Play it alone, or with friends and family on one device. Roll the dice and go through the entire playing field with all the tokens. Will you come to the home area first? The main goal of the game is to take all 4 tokens inside the home area before the other opponents. Roll the dice and move forward. Watch out, don't let your opponents kick your token back to their starting position. Let's roll the dice!

Masters Tennis (Pix Arts, 21st Mar, $9.99) - Masters Tennis – Real Tennis, Real Challenge Step onto the court in Masters Tennis, a 1-player or local 2-player split-screen tennis game built for realism. With smooth gameplay, lifelike animations, and authentic tennis action, every match feels real. Compete in tournaments, refine your skills with a training ball machine, and rise to the top.

Meow Delivery: Fish Frenzy (Grizzly Games, 22nd Mar, $4.99) - Step into the fantastical realm of “Meow Delivery: Fish Frenzy,” where adventure awaits in every level of this cooperative platformer. You’ll control one or two characters tasked with transporting fish from point A to point B through intricate landscapes filled with obstacles and traps. Each level presents a new challenge, whether you’re navigating a traditional chocolate factory, braving the icy corridors of a snow-covered confectionery, or exploring a whimsical forest where trees are edible and mushrooms resemble chocolate fly agarics.

Odd Shape Out! (MASK, 20th Mar, $2.99) - This is a fast-paced brain-training game where you must find the one shape that stands out from the rest—before time runs out!

PICROSS S Doraemon & F Characters edition (JUPITER, 26th Mar, $10.99) - The Picross S series for Nintendo Switch welcomes characters from the world of Fujiko·F·Fujio! From universally adored classics like Doraemon and Kiteretsu Encyclopedia to the more mature SF Short Stories, this collaboration features an incredible lineup of 28 works in total. Solve Picross puzzles to bring iconic characters and memorable scenes to life as charming pixel art.

Picture the Difference! (MASK, 20th Mar, $2.99) - This is a fun brain-training game where you must find the one mistake hidden in an adorable illustration before time runs out!

Sand Legends (Entity3, 22nd Mar, $1.99) - A Heroic Adventure Awaits! Enter the sun-scorched deserts of Sand Legends, where courage, strategy, and skill collide in an epic quest to rescue the princess and defeat endless hordes of zombies. Will you rise to become the hero this world needs?

Station platform 42 (HUNTERS, 13th Mar, $2.07) - Station platform 42 is a 2D horror action ADV. Find the evil spirits lurking on the station platform and exorcise them with amulets. Sometimes the evil spirits attack you! Let's clean up the station ruled by evil spirits by confronting various weirdness.

Swarm Madness (NOSTRA GAMES, 20th Mar, $2.99) - Your fortress is under constant attack, and you must save everyone who counts on you. Keep the walls strong and keep the mutants from getting inside. Roll out all the powerful weapons you have and start harvesting the evil souls. No time to think. The waves of zombies can come crashing down all around you. Shoot, reload and repeat. Repeat as many times as necessary to keep everyone safe. Clear and protect each level you enter. It's not as easy as you think. The zombies are getting smarter and always looking for new tricks.

Tales of Autumn (RedDeer.Games, 20th Mar, $2.99) - Tales of Autumn is a wild farming RPG with an emphasis on animals and terrain management. Develop the abandoned ranch, befriend the wildlife, build relationships and earn the trust of the town.

The Exorcist: Gravebound Horror (Evgheni Carasiov, 20th Mar, $9.99) - In The Exorcist: Gravebound Horror, you take on the role of an experienced exorcist called to a forsaken village plagued by mysterious disappearances. Entire families vanish overnight, leaving behind only whispers of terror. The villagers suspect the church is the source of the darkness, but their fearful glances and half-truths hint at something far more sinister.

The Last Hero: Journey to the Unknown (Ratalaika Games, 21st Mar, $4.99) - Voidgem, a powerful wizard, has stolen all the magical relics of the ancient world, and then created evil minions and monsters to begin a reign of terror. The relics of the ancient world are scattered across various parts of the world. As a lone knight armed with only a sword, a shield, and incredible courage, set out for adventure in search of the lost relics and face all enemies in your way.

United Assault – Final Stand (Polygon Art, 20th Mar, $9.99) - United Assault - Final Stand is an open-world rogue-lite FPS set in the final days of World War II, deep in the Obersalzberg region of Germany, 1945. As the war nears its end, you are part of a daring mission to infiltrate this heavily fortified mountain stronghold, which includes the mountain residence of the Führer himself.

World Flag Master (MASK, 20th Mar, $2.99) - This is a fun and interactive game that helps you learn the flags of the world while playing!

