Knight Shift Games' Elsie is getting a digital soundtrack release and it's available... now!

The roguelite action-platformer in the Mega Man X mould released back in 2024 with Playtonic on publishing duties and Eric Benaim's soundtrack was one of the highlights noted in our 8/10 review. Ollie called it "killer", in fact:

"the individual scores for each location are fantastic, and there’s a lovely contrast between the relaxing, whimsical theme of the hub world and the more intense, upbeat tracks found within the combat areas."

Put out by Scarlet Moon, the digital album has 42 tracks, which includes six bonus tracks featuring early versions of themes written seven years before the final main menu and station themes. In the PR blurb the Venezuelan-born composer cites a wide range of influences encompassing hard rock, salsa, merengue, rumba, jazz, and more, and singles out Howling Tundra's boss theme as a personal favourite.

The soundtrack is out now at all your usual musical haunts - Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple, and all that game.

And the game itself has been out since September last year. Despite encountering a few issues, we labelled it "a remarkable achievement that will get its claws into you quickly and won't let go." Check out our review for more details, and the trailer below gives a good idea of its flavour, too.