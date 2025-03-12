Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

If you're a fan of the absurdly charming platforming series Dadish, then you'll be pleased to know that developer Thomas K. Young's next game, Be Brave, Barb, is bringing even more immaculate adorability to the Switch eShop today.

Much like the dev's previous titles, Be Brave, Barb is a sweet platformer with a twist of comedy. In this one, you play as Barb (naturally), a somewhat nervous cactus (again, naturally) on a quest to find her lost book of positive affirmations (naturally-er). To help Barb along her way, you'll have to flip gravity to overcome platforming challenges and defeat enemies, all while navigating big topics like anxiety and self-acceptance.

It looks really rather sweet and, at only £12.49 / $14.99 on the eShop, it feels like a good way to bring about some much-needed smiles.

You'll find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

- An all-new platforming adventure from the creator of Dadish

- Gravity-bending mechanics that let you walk along walls

- 100 handcrafted levels

- 5 challenging bosses

- Questionable therapy sessions

- Tons of positive affirmations to collect

- Secrets to uncover

- Controller support

- Funky soundtrack

- Rad low-poly graphics

The latest Dadish entry, Dadish 3D, landed on Switch last year and saw the run-and-jump radish add an additional dimension to its platforming challenges. Be Brave, Barb looks a little different, for sure, but if the trailer is anything to go by, the charm is all present and correct.