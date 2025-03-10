Capcom is having a huge eShop sale right now in the US, with up to 75% off of some of the studio's biggest IPs. Thanks to the ever-reliable Wario64 for bringing this to our attention!
Monster Hunter is among the biggest here, and while the franchise is currently eating up everyone's free time on other consoles, those curious about what MonHun is might be tempted to dive into Monster Hunter Rise on Switch at a heavily discounted price of $9.99 — or $19.99 if you want it bundled with the expansion, Sunbreak.
Resident Evil, Ace Attorney, and Mega Man also feature heavily in the sale, which ends on March 30th 2025 at 11:59pm PST. We've laid out the discounts for games below, but if you want to see DLC prices too, then have a look at the eShop page itself.
|Game
|Discount
|Sale Price
|Ace Attorney Anthology
|40%
|$35.99
|Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
|25%
|$29.99
|Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|40%
|$29.99
|Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle
|50%
|$9.99
|Capcom Fighting Bundle
|66%
|$19.99
|Capcom Fighting Collection
|60%
|$15.99
|Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
|83%
|$4.99
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|50%
|$14.99
|Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection
|66%
|$9.99
|Mega Man 11
|66%
|$9.99
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
|50%
|$29.99
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1
|50%
|$19.99
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2
|50%
|$19.99
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|46%
|$7.99
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|60%
|$7.99
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|60%
|$7.99
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|60%
|$7.99
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|66%
|$9.99
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|75%
|$9.99
|Monster Hunter Rise
|75%
|$9.99
|Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
|68%
|$15.99
|Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
|75%
|$9.99
|Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition
|70%
|$14.99
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak
|75%
|$14.99
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe
|71%
|$19.99
|Monster Hunter Stories
|33%
|$19.99
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|25%
|$29.99
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition
|30%
|$34.99
|Monster Hunter Stories Collection
|41%
|$34.99
|Monster Hunter Stories Deluxe Collection
|42%
|$39.99
|Onimusha: Warlords
|50%
|$9.99
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|66%
|$9.99
|Resident Evil 0
|50%
|$9.99
|Resident Evil
|50%
|$9.99
|Resident Evil 2 Cloud
|75%
|$9.99
|Resident Evil 3 Cloud
|66%
|$9.99
|Resident Evil 4
|50%
|$9.99
|Resident Evil 5
|50%
|$9.99
|Resident Evil 6
|50%
|$9.99
|Resident Evil 7 biohazard Cloud
|60%
|$15.99
|Resident Evil Revelations
|60%
|$7.99
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|60%
|$7.99
|Resident Evil Village
|60%
|$15.99
|Shinsekai Into the Depths
|50%
|$9.99
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|66%
|$9.99
|The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
|60%
|$15.99
|Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
|50%
|$19.99
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle
|60%
|$15.99
|Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle
|60%
|$15.99
Look, if you're one of the few people who haven't grabbed Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen for under $5, you've got another chance here.
Otherwise, that's a lot of choice — and some steep cuts, too. Capcom is firing on all cylinders and has some good grace behind it over recent years. What bodes for the company when the Switch 2 lands later this year? Who knows!
Let us know if you're snapping up any of these deals in the comments.