Capcom is having a huge eShop sale right now in the US, with up to 75% off of some of the studio's biggest IPs. Thanks to the ever-reliable Wario64 for bringing this to our attention!

Monster Hunter is among the biggest here, and while the franchise is currently eating up everyone's free time on other consoles, those curious about what MonHun is might be tempted to dive into Monster Hunter Rise on Switch at a heavily discounted price of $9.99 — or $19.99 if you want it bundled with the expansion, Sunbreak.

Resident Evil, Ace Attorney, and Mega Man also feature heavily in the sale, which ends on March 30th 2025 at 11:59pm PST. We've laid out the discounts for games below, but if you want to see DLC prices too, then have a look at the eShop page itself.

Game Discount Sale Price Ace Attorney Anthology 40% $35.99 Ace Attorney Investigations Collection 25%

$29.99

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy 40%

$29.99

Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle 50%

$9.99

Capcom Fighting Bundle 66%

$19.99

Capcom Fighting Collection 60%

$15.99

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen 83%

$4.99

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective 50%

$14.99

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection 66%

$9.99

Mega Man 11 66%

$9.99

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection 50% $29.99 Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 50%

$19.99

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 50%

$19.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 46%

$7.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 60%

$7.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 60%

$7.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 60%

$7.99

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection 66%

$9.99

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate 75%

$9.99

Monster Hunter Rise 75%

$9.99

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition 68% $15.99 Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak 75% $9.99 Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition 70% $14.99 Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak 75% $14.99 Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe 71% $19.99 Monster Hunter Stories 33% $19.99 Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin 25%

$29.99

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition 30% $34.99 Monster Hunter Stories Collection 41%

$34.99

Monster Hunter Stories Deluxe Collection 42%

$39.99

Onimusha: Warlords 50% $9.99 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy 66% $9.99 Resident Evil 0 50% $9.99 Resident Evil 50% $9.99 Resident Evil 2 Cloud 75% $9.99 Resident Evil 3 Cloud 66% $9.99 Resident Evil 4 50% $9.99 Resident Evil 5 50% $9.99 Resident Evil 6 50% $9.99 Resident Evil 7 biohazard Cloud 60% $15.99 Resident Evil Revelations 60% $7.99 Resident Evil Revelations 2 60% $7.99 Resident Evil Village 60% $15.99 Shinsekai Into the Depths 50% $9.99 Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection 66% $9.99 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles 60% $15.99 Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers 50% $19.99 Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle 60% $15.99 Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle 60% $15.99

Look, if you're one of the few people who haven't grabbed Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen for under $5, you've got another chance here.

Otherwise, that's a lot of choice — and some steep cuts, too. Capcom is firing on all cylinders and has some good grace behind it over recent years. What bodes for the company when the Switch 2 lands later this year? Who knows!

Let us know if you're snapping up any of these deals in the comments.