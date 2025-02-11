Nintendo has announced that it is offering partial refunds on select items from the Nintendo Museum store, 'Bonus Stage'.

As reported by Sora News 24, Nintendo Museum Cookies, Pull-out Pikmin Cookies, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Polvorones are all subject to the refund offer, with Nintendo stating that an incorrect consumption tax rate was applied to all three.

Essentially, Japan has a 10% tax rate on all consumer products bar essential items such as food, which are subject to an 8% tax rate. Items such as alcohol were deemed to be non-essential and therefore subject to the 10% rate, while restaurant food was also considered luxury enough to be given the full 10% rate too.

It seems that the items in question here should have simply been given the 8% tax rate rather than the full 10% – understandable given that the fancy packaging containing the food could be considered non-essential, in a way.

As such, Nintendo is looking to offer customers a partial refund to cover the difference in price. Now, we're only looking at a maximum of 30 yen here, but if you're particularly frugal with your money and happened to have purchased one (or more) of these, then you might want to pursue the refund.

Here's a look at the full info from Nintendo:

- Nintendo Museum Cookies

Correct price: 1,620 yen (tax included)

Incorrect Price: 1,650 yen (tax included)

*Price difference of 30 yen



- Pull-out Pikmin Cookies

Correct price: 1,080 yen (tax included)

Incorrect Price: 1,100 yen (tax included)

*Price difference of 20 yen - Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Polvorones

Correct price: 1,458 yen (tax included)

Incorrect Price: 1,485 yen (tax included)

*Price difference of 27 yen

It's not known exactly how long this has been the case, but it's possible that the items may have been incorrectly priced since the grand opening of the Museum in October 2024.

Needless to say, if you feel like you're due a refund from Nintendo (perhaps you bought these items in bulk as gifts), then you can fill in the request form via the official website.