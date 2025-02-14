According to a recent post on the Switch 2 subreddit (thanks, wccftech), early units of Nintendo's upcoming new console are being sold on the Chinese black market for nearly $40,000.

This is supposedly sourced via the same leaker from the Xiahongshu forums who revealed the CAD model for the Switch 2 in 2024, with an accompanying screenshot showcasing messages between the leaker and a black market seller, albeit with much of the detail blurred out.

You have to wonder why anyone would be willing to spend so much on an early Switch 2 unit, but the theory is that the leaker is effectively shopping the unit out to accessory manufacturers. Building products based on specs alone is one thing, but having the ability to actually test out accessories with a real Switch 2 unit might well be worth the hassle and money given the potential pay-off in the months and years ahead.

Of course, it's possible that this could all be a load of rubbish, but you know what these leakers are like. Give it a few weeks, and we'll probably see blurry, cropped images of the unit itself posted on Famiboards or something. And so the cycle continues.