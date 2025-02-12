Cyberpunk / Star Wars
Image: Nintendo Life

With the upcoming launch of Omega 6: The Triangle Stars on 28th February 2025, creator, ex-Nintendo dev, and Star Fox 64 art director Takaya Imamura has been doing the marketing rounds over the last few weeks.

In a new interview with GamesRadar+, Imamura was asked about a potential dream collaboration in the world of game development. Given that he's spent a great deal of his career at Nintendo – a company that would no doubt top the list of dream collaborations for many devs – he expressed an interest in working alongside Polish studio CD Projekt Red, best known for The Witcher adaptations and Cyberpunk 2077.

Not only that, but he also specified a particularly gargantuan media franchise, too. You already know what it is since it's in the ruddy headline, but yes, it's Star Wars:

"To tell the truth, I really really like The Witcher 3. I don't know whether we'd get on, but I'd love to work with CD Projekt Red on something. I'd love to do a Star Wars game with them."

Of course, both Star Fox and Omega 6 share some minor similarities with Star Wars, so Imamura's statement here doesn't sound totally out of whack. Given the (eventual) acclaim surrounding both The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 too, it could well be a great fit.

Naturally, however, such an eventuality seems remote at best; the idea of CD Projekt Red commencing work on something as big as Star Wars while it's right in the middle of development for The Witcher IV is highly unlikely.

What do you make of Imamura's statement here? Do you have a dream collaboration you'd like to see come to fruition? Let us know with a comment.

[source gamesradar.com]