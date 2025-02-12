With the upcoming launch of Omega 6: The Triangle Stars on 28th February 2025, creator, ex-Nintendo dev, and Star Fox 64 art director Takaya Imamura has been doing the marketing rounds over the last few weeks.

In a new interview with GamesRadar+, Imamura was asked about a potential dream collaboration in the world of game development. Given that he's spent a great deal of his career at Nintendo – a company that would no doubt top the list of dream collaborations for many devs – he expressed an interest in working alongside Polish studio CD Projekt Red, best known for The Witcher adaptations and Cyberpunk 2077.

Not only that, but he also specified a particularly gargantuan media franchise, too. You already know what it is since it's in the ruddy headline, but yes, it's Star Wars:

"To tell the truth, I really really like The Witcher 3. I don't know whether we'd get on, but I'd love to work with CD Projekt Red on something. I'd love to do a Star Wars game with them."

Of course, both Star Fox and Omega 6 share some minor similarities with Star Wars, so Imamura's statement here doesn't sound totally out of whack. Given the (eventual) acclaim surrounding both The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 too, it could well be a great fit.

Naturally, however, such an eventuality seems remote at best; the idea of CD Projekt Red commencing work on something as big as Star Wars while it's right in the middle of development for The Witcher IV is highly unlikely.