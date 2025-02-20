Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

Developer Space Colony Studios and publisher Astrolabe Games have today launched Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog on Nintendo Switch, offering players a retro visual novel inspired by titles from the PC-9800.

Boasting gorgeous anime visuals, a well-designed cast of characters, and over 300,000 words of text, you'll find yourself in a gripping space adventure full of mystery and branching story paths. If you're a fan of physical releases too, Astrolabe Games has you covered there, with a special Starship Edition containing a special slipcover and a concept art book available for purchase in Europe.

This is the debut title from Space Colony Studios, but the Welsh team has aspirations to make Stories from Sol an anthology consisting of multiple releases. We're keen to see how this one resonates with players, and what plans the studio has for the foreseeable future. Our friends over at Time Extension have reviewed the game, saying that it "plays as good as it looks".