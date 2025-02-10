Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Image: Capcom

Capcom has a new Switch eShop sale on the go in North America, knocking up to 75% off some of its biggest games.

Available from now until 17th February 2025, you can bag some bonafide classics from Capcom's back catalogue, including several mainline Resident Evil entries, Onimusha: Warlords, Monster Hunter: Rise, and the Devil May Cry trilogy.

If you're interesting in grabbing some extra eShop credit to facilitate a potential spending spree, we've got you covered there too with our handy Nintendo Life store. Check out all the details below:

For now, let's see exactly what's on offer from Capcom:

Game Discount Price
Ace Attorney Anthology -40% $35.99
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection -25% $29.99
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy -40% $29.99
Devil May Cry -50% $9.99
Devil May Cry 2 -50% $9.99
Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition -50% $9.99
Mega Man 11 -66% $9.99
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 -50% $19.99
Mega Man Legacy Collection -46% $7.99
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 -60% $7.99
Mega Man X Legacy Collection -60% $7.99
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 -60% $7.99
Monster Hunter Rise -75% $9.99
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak -75% $14.99
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe -71% $19.99
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak -75% $9.99
Monster Hunter Stories -20% $23.99
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin -25% $29.99
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe -30% $34.99
Monster Hunter Stories Collection -33% $39.99
Monster Hunter Stories Deluxe Collection -35% $44.99
Onimusha: Warlords -50% $9.99
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy -66% $9.99
Resident Evil -50% $9.99
Resident Evil 0 -50% $9.99
Resident Evil 4 -50% $9.99
Resident Evil 5 -50% $9.99
Resident Evil 6 -50% $9.99
Resident Evil Revelations -60% $7.99
Resident Evil Revelations 2 -60% $7.99

Not a bad selection there; Monster Hunter Rise along with its expansion Sunbreak in particular seems like a steal for $14.99.

Let us know if any of the above takes your fancy with a comment in the usual place.

[source nintendo.com]