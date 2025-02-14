We are quickly closing in on Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma's 30th May release date and, with love in the air this Valentine's Day, publisher Marvelous! has shared a pair of new trailers to introduce the game's romance candidates.

Broken into 'Meet the Bachelors' and 'Meet the Bachelorettes,' the trailers showcase all 16 (yes, sixteen) romance options for the upcoming Rune Factory RPG. As you'd hope, every candidate seems to pack a dramatic backstory and lofty ambitions, with their titles spanning the full range of ridiculousness from the relatively tame 'Wandering Hero' to 'Prestigious God of Light and the Heavens" — damn, we know which one we'd rather add to our LinkedIn.

We should note that only 14 of these characters come with the base game. You'll need to pick up the 'Seasons of Love' DLC bundle to add 'Huntress Who Honors All Life' Pilika and 'Soft-Spoken Puppet Master' Cuilang to the mix.

You'll find the trailers below, accompanied by a little more information from Marvelous about each of the romance candidates. Let's kick things off with those hunky bachelors:

Subaru | Wandering Hero

Left his cold village in the northern part of Azuma on a mission to save the land. Childhood friends with Kaguya who hails from the same hometown. Usually relaxed and easygoing. Enjoys gazing at the sky. While generally not a fan of battle, he has a strong sense of justice and will fight fiercely to protect his friends and loved ones. Murasame | Swordsman Seeking Greatness

A samurai who wanders Azuma with the goal of becoming the world's greatest swordsman. Master of the Munen Muso sword style, which means "free from empty thoughts." Spends his days training and keeping his sword in good condition. Mauro | Adventurer Who Sails the Skies

A self-proclaimed treasure hunter from a foreign land who came to Azuma by airship in search of a legendary treasure. This sentimental soul is easily moved to tears. Kurama | Astute God of Autumn and Wind

Azuma's calm, cool-headed god of autumn and the wind. Well-versed in a wide variety of subjects. Due to his tactical nature, he excels at every game imaginable, both ancient and modern. Fubuki | Half-Beast God of Winter and Water

Azuma's warmhearted wolf god of winter and water. A somewhat anxious soul who hates to hurt others. Kai | Oni God of the Underworld

A leader of the oni feared for his incredible strength. Although a bit selfish and rough around the edges, he treats his retainers well. Always wears a mask that hides his true face. Ikagura | Mystic Leader of the Jingasa Corps

A mystic from the capital who leads the Jingasa Corps. Mild-mannered by nature, but when his personal goals are at stake, he stops at nothing to achieve them. Cuilang | Soft-Spoken Puppet Master

A mechanical expert who lives in Autumn Village. Although he speaks little and socializes even less, the other villagers can always rely on him, and he never turns away a soul in need.

And here are the eight romanceable bachelorettes:

Kaguya | Wandering Hero

Left her cold village in the northern part of Azuma on a mission to save the land. Childhood friends with Subaru who hails from the same hometown. Loves being in nature, especially when she’s interacting with animals and observing flowers. Although usually calm, she despises evil and resents any acts of injustice. Iroha | Cheerful Teahouse Proprietress

The owner of Iroha's Teahouse in Spring Village. A friendly, caring young woman who dreams of revitalizing Spring Village and returning it to its former glory. Hina | Mysterious Archaeologist

A half-human, half-fox were-animal who arrives in Azuma on an airship with Mauro. Claims to be an archaeologist. Childhood events instilled in her a strong desire to help others. Ulalaka | Peaceful God of Spring and Mirth

Azuma's kind, gentle god of spring and merriment. Her benevolence knows no bounds and she simply wants everyone to live happy, peaceful lives. Matsuri | Boisterous God of Summer and Swords

Azuma's carefree god of summer and swords. Enjoys physical activities of all kinds. Despite being a master of the blade, she tends to solve problems with brute force instead. Kanata | Prestigious God of Light and the Heavens

Azuma's god of light and the heavens. Acts as the gods' official representative. Serious and intelligent, but also prone to flights of fancy. Clarice | Deadly Beauty

The leader of a mysterious group that traveled to Azuma to further some unknown goal. A cold, battle-hardened soldier who fears little. Her long blonde hair flutters behind her as she fights. Pilika | Huntress Who Honors All Life

A quiet, plain-spoken hunter who hails from Azuma's far north. Her hunting skills know no peer, and she feels deep respect for every living thing.

Those hoping to pick up a physical edition can now pre-order Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma from the Marvelous website. A standard boxed copy will set you back $59.99, while the special 'Earth Dancer Edition' (which packs in the aforementioned 'Seasons of Love' DLC, bonus in-game outfits, a soundtrack CD, an art book, a folding fan and a plush Woolby keychain) is available for $99.99.