Thanks to Monster Hunter Wilds' recent beta tests and ever-closer release date (28th Feb), all eyes are on what's next for the series. Importantly, this is a next-gen entry and, despite the wishes of Capcom's investors, that means it's not scheduled to come to Switch.

But what about Switch 2? That's what series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yuya Tokuda were asked in a recent interview with Spanish outlet Gamereactor. While the pair obviously didn't spill the beans on any kind of Switch 2 confirmation, Tsujimoto did share some insight into the team's thoughts on the upcoming hardware: namely, they want more info too.

The Monster Hunter producer said that he's "in the same position everyone else is with the Switch 2". While the team will be looking into "the nature of the hardware and how we'll be using it best" in the future, Tsujimoto said that there's nothing to be announced for the time being.

You'll find the producer's full quote below, as translated by Gamereactor:

Of course, with relation to platforms for Monster Hunter Wilds, we have nothing extra to announce beyond what's already out there. But we're also kind of in the same position everyone else is with the Switch 2. It's such a brand new announcement, and we would need to take time over the coming future to learn exactly the nature of the hardware and how we'll be using it best. And that's something that is going to be in the future for us.

Hmm. We struggle to believe that a team as big as Capcom has been kept in the dark about Switch 2 and its capabilities, though Tsujimoto does hit on an important point there: we have no idea how powerful the hardware is going to be. We've heard rumours that Nintendo is mustering PS4-level juice in its next hybrid, but Wilds is set to be a big game; will the Switch 2 even be able to handle it?

We have to assume that Tsujimoto already knows the answer to that, but for now, at least, we'll be waiting for the official word from Nintendo before we set our hearts on the next Monster Hunter entry coming our way.