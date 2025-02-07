Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

Nintendo's been pretty consistent so far this year with the Switch Online game updates, and joining the service next week is the Game Boy Advance title Wario Land 4.

This title originally made its debut on the handheld platform in 2001 and follows on from the first three games as well as the Virtual Boy entry. You can see this game in action via the Switch Online service in the trailer above. Here's the official description:

"Wario Land 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on 2/14! Loot-loony Wario has discovered his biggest score yet! It's a fabulous golden pyramid filled with riches! Trouble is, its denizens don't want to give up the treasure easily, but that hasn't stopped Wario before! In Wario Land 4, the greedy hero finds himself no longer invincible, as in his previous platform adventures. He can, however, undergo amazing transformations that aid him in his quest—like becoming Vampire Bat Wario, Bouncy Wario, and even Zombie Wario!"

Once again, this title will be added to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service next week on 14th February 2025. Japan's Switch Online library has received the same title this week. This latest addition to the service follows the arrival of Ridge Racer 64 last week.