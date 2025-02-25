Ahead of the arrival of Monster Hunter Wilds later this week, the Monster Hunter-style game Dauntless has announced it will be shutting down.

This game, developed by Phoenix Labs (Fae Farm), was originally released on the Switch eShop in December 2019. Here's the team's official update (via Steam), confirming the game will no longer be available as of 29th May 2025.

Important Update: Dauntless is shutting down on May 29, 2025. Dauntless will receive no additional content or updates. The game will no longer be available to play on May 29, 2025.

We didn't mind this free-to-play experience when it first arrived on the Switch, but it did have some technical issues:

"Though this Switch port mightily struggles from a performance perspective, it’s still enjoyable on a consistent enough basis that such issues can be mostly overlooked. It literally costs you nothing more than time to give Dauntless a try, and we’d highly recommend you give it a shot."

Dauntless is still available to download from the Switch eShop and Nintendo's site, but again, it will be gone by the end of May. This news follows Phoenix Labs laying off the "majority of the studio" last month.