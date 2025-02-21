Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

Following some teasers, pre-orders for the Metroid Prime 'Samus Phazon Suit' PVC statue by First 4 Figures have now officially gone live.

The Collector's Edition is priced at $149.99 and there's an early bird offer for the Exclusive Edition reducing it from $164.99 to just $149.99. Both figures are estimated to release in Q3, 2025. Here's a look and some additional details:

"First 4 Figures proudly presents a painted PVC statue of Samus in her Phazon Suit from the classic Metroid Prime video game series! The Phazon Suit is an upgrade to the Power Suit that appears in many iterations of the Metroid series. For this painted PVC statue, the First 4 Figures team faithfully recreated the Phazon Suit with its sleek design and iconic components, including the distinctive Phazon Beam arm cannon. The statue's base is a version of the Screw Attack emblem, which has since become the logo of the Metroid series itself."

"The Collector’s Edition incorporates an LED light-up function to bring Samus to life. When activated, all of the appropriate elements of the suit glow, including the helmet, arm cannon, and orange stripes. The LED lighting on the arm cannon perfectly captures the glow of the Phazon Beam."

"The Exclusive Edition incorporates an LED light-up function that brings Samus to life. When activated, all of the appropriate elements of the suit glow, including the helmet, arm cannon, and orange stripes. The LED lighting on the arm cannon perfectly captures the glow of the Phazon Beam."

High-quality and lifelike painted PVC statue of Samus in her iconic Phazon Suit

Base of the statue based on the Screw Attack/Metroid logo

LED light-up function

Premium deluxe box

Limited-edition numbering

Authentication card

Rechargeable battery with USB charging cable

Product Size: Statue including base: H: 11" / 27.9 cm, W: 7.9" / 20.0 cm, D: 8.7" / 22.0 cm, Weight: 0.678 kg

Would you be interested in this Metroid Prime statue? Let us know in the comments.