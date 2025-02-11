In case you missed it, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered was released on the Switch at the end of last year.

A new physical retail version has now surfaced, and it's being distributed by Aspyr - the same team behind the modern re-release. This will be priced at $29.99 USD or you can grab a deluxe edition for $49.99. Pre-orders are now live on Amazon, with a release scheduled to take place in June 2025.

Legacy of Kain

Limited Run Games has also previously revealed its own physical version for $34.99 as well as a collector's edition for $149.99.

We gave this two-in-one package eight out of ten stars calling it just as enjoyable and atmospheric as it was two decades ago.

"Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 are just as enjoyable and atmospheric as they were two decades ago. This remaster treatment faithfully cleans up the visuals, adds some quality-of-life improvements, and stuffs the package with bonus materials, presenting the games at their best, notwithstanding some minor visual bugs. Here's hoping the success of this collection sparks interest in a return to Nosgoth."

Would you be interested in a physical copy of this game? Let us know in the comments.

