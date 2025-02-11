Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

In case you missed it, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered was released on the Switch at the end of last year.

A new physical retail version has now surfaced, and it's being distributed by Aspyr - the same team behind the modern re-release. This will be priced at $29.99 USD or you can grab a deluxe edition for $49.99. Pre-orders are now live on Amazon, with a release scheduled to take place in June 2025.

Limited Run Games has also previously revealed its own physical version for $34.99 as well as a collector's edition for $149.99.

We gave this two-in-one package eight out of ten stars calling it just as enjoyable and atmospheric as it was two decades ago.