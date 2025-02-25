Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

Pokémon Trading Card sets like Prismatic Evolutions are in high demand at the moment and it doesn't look like things will be slowing down any time soon.

In response to the TCG's latest spike in popularity, GameStop has announced it has discontinued pre-orders. This includes implementing purchase limits in-store on select SKUs. Here's the official notice, along with the reasoning behind this decision:

"GameStop will no longer offer pre-orders for Pokémon TCG products, and will be implementing purchase limits on select SKUs. Our goal is to ensure more fans have the opportunity to experience these exciting releases, rather than limiting access to early buyers and resellers."

It's not entirely clear if this could change again in the future and it seems fans with existing pre-orders should not be impacted.

Unfortunately, there have been multiple cases in recent times of scalpers hoarding stock in-store and online and then reselling the same products for higher prices online. So hopefully, these kinds of decisions by stores allow more fans to access the new Pokémon TCG sets.