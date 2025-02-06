Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

If you're a fan of precision platformers like Celeste or perhaps even Super Meat Boy, then a newcomer from developer Purple Tree might well be up your street.

Desvelado is launching on the Switch eShop on 20th February 2025, and honestly, it just looks so adorable. It boasts a wonderful modern cartoon aesthetic with superb animation and over 100 levels to explore. Naturally, our only concern is whether the gameplay itself can hold up to its inspirations, but judging from the trailer, it does seem relatively tight and fast-pased.

Purple Tree has previously been responsible for the Punch-Out-inspired fighting game Thunder Ray, which we awarded a score of 7/10. We called it "a brief but solid tribute" that showcased gorgeous visuals and challenging gameplay, but perhaps wasn't quite as slick as Punch-Out!! itself.

For now, let's check out the key features for Desvelado:

- Challenging 2D platformer reminiscent of Celeste and Super Meat Boy

- Super-tight controlsGreat for speedrunning

- Cute main character with frame-by-frame animations

- 100+ hand-crafted levels spread across 3 main zones

- 3 boss levels

- Additional bonus levels for completionists

Desvelado is available to pre-order via the UK eShop now for £8.99. Once its price is confirmed in other regions, we'll be sure to update this piece to let you know.

Are you keen on picking this one up? What do you make of the trailer?