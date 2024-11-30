The LEGO video games have tapped all sorts of IP over the years, but one project that never did see the light of day was a James Bond entry.

TT Games was at one point working on its own brick-based spin-off of the 007 franchise and now footage of this pitch has surfaced online. It shows the famous agent in many iconic scenes facing off against characters like Oddjob and Jaws, driving a variety of different vehicles and utilising all sorts of gadgets.

Ultimately, The LEGO Group didn't feel the IP was "suitable" as a LEGO game and the mission to adapt this series to the brick world ended. Although this video was discovered within data of LEGO Dimensions, this pitch was apparently for a standalone project.