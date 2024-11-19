Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

We're fast approaching 'The Game Awards' for 2024 and the nominees across each category have now been revealed by the show's creator and host Geoff Keighley.

Starting with the 'Game of the Year' contenders, the nominees include Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Metaphor: Refantazio and the DLC Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

As revealed on The Game Awards' website, expansion packs, DLC, remakes, remasters and new game seasons are now eligible across all categories, including the Game of the Year award.





Game of the Year

In terms of Nintendo titles nominated, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has been nominated for best action / adventure. It's also picked up a "best family" nomination alongside Princess Peach: Showtime! and Super Mario Party Jamboree.

The new Mario Party game has been nominated for "best multiplayer" as well. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been nominated in the "most anticipated category" and Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is up for "best mobile game".

The 'player's voice' rounds will open on 2nd December and will be followed by another two rounds where you can vote for your favourite games. The show will air on 12th December.