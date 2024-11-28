Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

The third entry in Taito's arcade collection series, Taito Milestones 3, has been sitting with a "Winter 2024" Western release window for a good few months now. But today, the day of the game's Japanese launch, no less, we finally have a firm date.

Taito Milestones 3 will arrive on Western Switch eShops (and in a physical edition) on 10th December — that's just 12 days away! Like the previous two 'Milestones' titles, this one brings together a collection of arcade classics from the 1980s and early '90s including a duo of Bubble Bobble titles and the full 'Rastan Saga' trilogy.

You'll find a full rundown of everything included below:

Bubble Bobble (1986)

Experience a blast from the past in the original 2 player, co-op arcade version of Bubble Bobble! Use Bub and Bob ’s bubble-blowing powers to traverse all 100 floors of the Cave of Monsters to rescue their girlfriends! Rainbow Islands: The Story of Bubble Bobble 2 (1987)

Play as Bubby and Bobby in their human forms! Instead of blowing bubbles, rule with rainbows as you climb to your goal! Battle monsters and more in order to save the inhabitants of Rainbow Islands who have been captured by your arch enemy, Boss of Shadow!



Cadash (1989)

Princess Sarasa, symbol of peace for the prosperous and naturally bountiful Deezar, has been kidnapped. Choose between a fighter, mage, priest or ninja to defeat monsters, gather riches and strengthen your equipment to defeat the evil Baarogue in this classic 2 player co-op action RPG! Rastan Saga (1987)

In this platform action game, follow the journey of Rastan the Thief, in a tale set before he became king, as he sets off on the Princess’ orders to protect the kingdom of Ceim. Battle enemies along the way and defeat the monstrous dragon with various items, and weapons like a fire sword, a hammer, or an axe! Rastan Saga 2 (1988)

Set out on a journey into battle against various enemies and traps to protect the holy city of Rastania and the temple, SkyScraper, from the wicked tribe. This action game is a prequel to Rastan Saga. Champion Wrestler (1989)

Go to war in the ring in 8 rounds in order to become the champion. Use technical moves such as aerial techniques and submission holds to ringside brawls and the use of deadly weapons! The action never lets up! Play together in tag-team matches or against each other 1v1, either way, this couch co-op promises lots of wrestling action. Runark (1990)

This iconic beat-em-up features up to 4 player couch co-op! Play as a squad of rangers that must save the animals from evil poachers. Destroy bad guys by any means possible; use hand to hand combat or weapons like knives and rocket launchers! SHBROOM! Warrior Blade (1991)

The third game in the Rastan series. Set in the kingdom at the end of the earth; Depon, this adventure sees Rastan and his comrades set off in search of vast riches in the face of never-ending danger. Choose from 3 characters in this dual-screen cabinet 2 player co-op game. Thunder Fox (1990)

A run and gun action game released for arcades in 1990! Play as the Thunder Fox anti-terrorism team to bring down a terrorist organization. Drive tanks, pilot autogyros and ride marine jets and defeat enemies on your way to the terrorist base! Dead Connection (1992)

Four detectives take a stand against the mafia infesting their city! Mow down the oncoming gangsters and uncover the secrets behind the case! Lift the curtain on this dark plot in your pursuit of Don Nerozzia!! An action-shooting game set in 1950s America.

Taito Milestones 3 will launch on the Switch eShop next month for £34.99 / $39.99. Those who wish to pre-order before the release date can pick up the upcoming collection with a sweet 10% discount.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

And if you're curious about what we thought of the first two entries in the series, you'll find our reviews below — cor, aren't we kind?