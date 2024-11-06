Mario & Luigi: Brothership arrives later this week for Switch and it's been relatively well-received by critics so far with the game currently sitting on an aggregate score of 80 out of 100 on sites like Metacritic.

In our Nintendo Life review, PJ O'Reilly said Brothership was "easily the best Mario & Luigi RPG yet" with "on point" combat, impressive worldbuilding, and clever platforming and puzzles throughout. Here's a sample: