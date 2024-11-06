Mario & Luigi: Brothership
Image: Nintendo

Mario & Luigi: Brothership arrives later this week for Switch and it's been relatively well-received by critics so far with the game currently sitting on an aggregate score of 80 out of 100 on sites like Metacritic.

In our Nintendo Life review, PJ O'Reilly said Brothership was "easily the best Mario & Luigi RPG yet" with "on point" combat, impressive worldbuilding, and clever platforming and puzzles throughout. Here's a sample:

"Nintendo just seems to keep finding ways to squeeze more and more magic out of this seven-and-a-half-year-old console. You love to see it."

So, we're now curious to know what the community here on Nintendo Life plans on doing - will you be picking this one up on release, have you already pre-ordered it, or are you going to hold out for a while? Vote in our poll and tell us in the comments.

Will you be getting Mario & Luigi: Brothership?