Mario & Luigi: Brothership is out on the Switch this week and Nintendo is now offering fans some bonus goodies to celebrate its arrival.

If you happen to be located in the US, the My Nintendo Store is now stocking some themed magnets as a new reward. Nintendo suggests sticking them on your locker or refrigerator!

This set is priced at 500 Platinum Points and includes five magnets in total. Here's a description along with another look:

Add a pop of color and action to your locker or refrigerator with these Mario & Luigi: Brothership magnets! This colorful collection features characters from the game (Mario & Luigi, Connie, Snoutlet) Bros. Move (UFO Spin), and Bros. Attack (Red Shell). Magnet sheet size: 8"x8"

Over in the UK, the My Nintendo Store is currently offering a Mario & Luigi: Brothership pin set, which you can pick up for 500 Platinum Points. Here's a look, along with a product overview:

"Set out on the high seas in style with this pair of Mario & Luigi: Brothership pins – perfect for wearing on your clothes or travel bag!"

If you're curious to learn more about this latest Nintendo Switch release, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life.

We gave this new entry an "excellent" 9 out of 10 stars, calling it "the best Mario & Luigi RPG yet" and mentioning how it's "packed full of surprises and fun".