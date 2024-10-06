When The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was initially revealed, there was a fair bit of speculation about the new overworld and how it possibly linked up with the map in previous entries. Now, just a week after the latest entry's release, this has seemingly been confirmed.

As highlighted on social media and elsewhere online by Zelda enthusiasts, it appears the new adventure does actually have some connections to the Super Nintendo classic A Link to the Past. This doesn't look to be a coincidence either, with many landmarks visibly lining up with the older game's map.

The good ol’ weathercock from Kakariko Village makes an appearance (again!) in Hyrule Castle Town. Lots of similarities here. pic.twitter.com/Jx0SHHhYGw October 4, 2024

IGN apparently called on its in-house Zelda expert and reviewer Tom Marks - confirming various landmarks such as the "graveyard and church" were all in the right spots as well, and the house where Link lived in A Link to the Past is there, even though he resides in Suthorn Village in the latest top-down entry.

Some theories (as you can see in the social post below) also suggest Gorons, Gerudo, Zora and Deku could have lived in this same world, but just weren't accessible in A Link to the Past.

It’s truly amazing how Grezzo made the Echoes of Wisdom map with such care. It lines up with A Link to the Past’s Hyrule in a way that maybe the Gorons, Gerudo, Zora, and Dekus DID live there, just outside where we could explore. And it explains why they don’t know Zelda/Hyrule. https://t.co/MANVHl5S97 October 4, 2024

There are all sorts of other similarities between the two games, which seemingly confirms the link. These connections appear to fueling speculation about the Zelda timeline and how it fits in with A Link to the Past and A Link Between Worlds.