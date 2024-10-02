Nintendo Canada is currently offering a "14-day free trial membership" to the Switch Online service when you purchase select digital titles. As you might already know, that's twice as long as the usual trial!

If you purchase any of the following titles digitally from the eShop between now and the end of October, you'll receive this free trial. Here are the games that are part of this promotion:

You'll receive a code for this 14-day trial after your purchase. Apart from the ability to play modern Switch games online, you'll also have access to over 100 classics from the NES, Super NES and Game Boy retro libraries.