If you make use of Switch's parental controls app, you might have noticed the service suffered an outage that lasted for roughly a week.
It seems Nintendo has now restored the service and it should be back up and running again. Unfortunately, playtime data between the 13th - 15th October 2024 has been lost and is unable to be recovered (thanks, OatmealDome).
If you've not used this app before, the Parent Controls smart device app is a free app which allows you to link your Switch and "easily monitor what and how your children are playing". You can also set certain restrictions via the Nintendo Switch directly.