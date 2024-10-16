If you make use of Switch's parental controls app, you might have noticed the service suffered an outage that lasted for roughly a week.

It seems Nintendo has now restored the service and it should be back up and running again. Unfortunately, playtime data between the 13th - 15th October 2024 has been lost and is unable to be recovered (thanks, OatmealDome).

If you've not used this app before, the Parent Controls smart device app is a free app which allows you to link your Switch and "easily monitor what and how your children are playing". You can also set certain restrictions via the Nintendo Switch directly.

Did you experience this issue at all yourself? Have you ever made use of the parental controls? Let us know in the comments.

