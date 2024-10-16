Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

If you make use of Switch's parental controls app, you might have noticed the service suffered an outage that lasted for roughly a week.

It seems Nintendo has now restored the service and it should be back up and running again. Unfortunately, playtime data between the 13th - 15th October 2024 has been lost and is unable to be recovered (thanks, OatmealDome).

The server outage has now been resolved, but Nintendo says that play time data between Oct 13 and Oct 15 at 10:23 am (UTC) was lost and is unable to be recovered. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) October 15, 2024

If you've not used this app before, the Parent Controls smart device app is a free app which allows you to link your Switch and "easily monitor what and how your children are playing". You can also set certain restrictions via the Nintendo Switch directly.