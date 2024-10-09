Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

Idea Factory has confirmed its "motorcycle combat action game" Neptunia Riders Vs Dogoos will be launching for Switch on 28th January 2025.

In this upcoming release, you'll be tasked with helping Uzume and the Goddesses escape a dimension filled with Dogoos. Here's a bit more about it, courtesy of the PR:

"This dimension is different from Gamindustri...A vast number of distinct Dogoos are appearing and threatening to cover the land. To escape from this otherworldly realm, a lone rider surveys the mysterious

world in search of an exit."

Dogoo Day Care — Choose from 6 playable characters, scour the land on your

trusty bike, and collect as many variants of Dogoos as possible to win! As players

progress through 15 Dogoo-filled stages, Uzume must find a way to snap her

friends out of their weird fascination with Dogoos! The Dogoo Bounty Hunter — Collecting Dogoos can be a cinch, but stealing

Dogoos is a whole 'notha ball game! Certain characters shine more in close

combat, while others excel in long-range attacks. Find the strengths (and

weaknesses, of course!) to become a true Dogoo bounty hunter! These Dogoos Do Bike Back — As squishy and adorable as these Dogoos are, some

can be quite the menace. Each Dogoo has specific types of behaviours, as well as

positive/negative effects when collecting them. By learning the positive and

negative effects of the Dogoos, you can use them to your advantage and even

throw the nasty ones to your opponent! Stunt Your Bike — Want to show off your ride in the next bike meet? Impress (or

scare?) Dogoos by altering the bike's body, muffler, tires, and other accessories!

These customisations can give the Goddesses increased defense, max speed,

acceleration, and even manoeuvrability. These upgrades can ultimately give you

the winning edge!

Idea Factory will also be offering various editions of the game, which come with all sorts of goodies. This includes the 'Magazine Edition' and the 'Deluxe Edition'.