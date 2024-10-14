Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

The creepy survival horror game Forgotten Memories was announced for Wii U way back in 2013. The port never materialised, but it seems developer Psychose Interactive has pivoted to the modern market as it has announced that Forgotten Memories: Remastered Edition will be coming to Switch on 28th October.

This remaster takes the base mobile game and gives it what appears to be a pretty substantial facelift. The upcoming release is treated to updated visuals, new advanced lighting effects, a revamped score, gameplay improvements and a new 'Insane' game mode, amongst other tweaks. In short, if you were waiting for it on Wii U, this certainly seems like it'll be the best way to play.

So, what's it all about? In classic survival horror fashion, you play as a lone cop who gets wrapped up in a whole host of spooky events while investigating a case. To solve the mystery, officer Rose Hawkins strikes a deal with a mysterious woman, leading her to a house of horrors full of dark corners, menacing music and not-so-inanimate mannequins. It's not the kind of place we'd head to for a chilled evening, but each to their own, we guess.

Pre-orders for this one open on 25th October. Alongside the above announcement trailer, Psychose Interactive has shared a side-by-side comparison video showcasing the remaster's improvements over the original release.

The initial Wii U announcement feels like a lifetime ago, so let's hope the remaster is worth the wait.

