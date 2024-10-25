Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Hot off the back of Balatro's 'Friends of Jimbo' update, which added the likes of The Witcher III, Dave The Diver and more to the poker roguelike back in August, developer LocalThunk has now added another crossover pack and, once again, it's completely free.

The 'Friends of Jimbo 2' update is now available on Switch and it sees Jimbo and co. embark on four new collaborations with Stardew Valley, The Binding of Isaac, Slay the Spire and Cyberpunk 2077.

Looking at the update's reveal trailer, this one seems to work in much the same way as its predecessor, with each crossover title getting its own card designs to take on the ever-increasing antes. Does this mean there's now a Keanu Reeves card in Balatro? Yes. Yes, it does.

What's more, the 'Friends of Jimbo 2' reveal tweet suggests there might be "more to come". 'Friends of Jimbo 3'? Maybe. We'll just have to wait and see.

Now, if you'll excuse us, there's a 2am Balatro gaming sesh with our names on it.