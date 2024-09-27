It's meant to be all about Echoes of Wisdom this week, but there are also some celebrations currently taking place for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

A year after its release, Link's massive open-world sequel outing has now taken out the "grand award" at Japan's Game Awards for 2024. This award was accepted by series producer Eiji Aonuma and the game's director Hidemaro Fujibayashi.





In addition to this, Tears of the Kingdom also won the 'best sales award' and an award for excellence (alongside Super Mario Bros. Wonder).

This award event added two new awards this year including 'The Breakthrough Award' - which went to The Exit 8 and 'The Movement Award' (all about expanding beyond the regular player base) which went to Suika Game.

Last year's grand winner was the Capcom title Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.