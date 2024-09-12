Last week, Team Asobi and Sony released the adorable 3D platformer Astro Bot (you might have heard of it) and in the time since, the game appears to have taken over the minds and hearts of everyone lucky enough to lock eyes on it.

Very good, but not all that Nintendo-relevant, right? Well, as we noted earlier this week, fans were quick to point out just how much Astro's latest adventure borrows from the Big N's back catalogue, with Super Mario Sunshine, Galaxy, Pikmin and Splatoon as a handful of the games to which it's 'inspiration' has been compared. In short, there's a lot of Nintendo in this non-tendo title.

With this in mind, our wonderful video producer Felix teamed up with the equally wonderful Aaron from Push Square to talk about Astro's Nintendo-adjacent antics.

The pair seem equally up on the Team Asobi title (as is everyone else in the world, apparently), and in the above video you can hear them discuss why the game is a prime pick for any Nintendo fan as well as some of the things they hope the Big N learns from the PlayStation platformer. There's even a brief chat about whether the game is better than Super Mario Odyssey — yep, it seems to be that level of impressive.

You can find Felix and Aaron's full discussion in the video at the top of this article and there's a rundown of Astro's Nintendo inspirations in the coverage below.