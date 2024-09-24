Developer Datadyne has revealed the initial trailer for its in-development RPG Forge of the Fae; a gorgeous pixel art title that's boasting some heavy Sea of Stars vibes.
There's no release window for this one yet; Datadyne is launching a Kickstarter campaign very shortly to help facilitate Forge of the Fae's development, but based on the trailer alone, we'd say this one is probably worth keeping an eye on.
Set in Ireland during the 1800s, Forge of the Fae is a typical turn-based RPG that blends a compelling narrative with gorgeous visuals, strategic combat, and thoughtful puzzle solving. To add further depth to the experience, the game also includes a realistic day and night system, dynamic weather, and NPC that adhere to their own unique schedules.
Let's check out the brief story overview:
"Set in a world inspired by 1800s Ireland, Forge of the Fae plunges players into a beautifully crafted narrative where humans and fae are in conflict. As an ancient power awakens and tensions rise, players will follow the journey of Fiora, a young inventor, as she uncovers the secrets of her world while navigating a complex mystery and discovering who she can become. Decisions made will influence the outcome, giving players control over the story’s direction and creating a more personal experience."
We'll keep an eye on how the Kickstarter for this one turns out; early impressions are strong, though how these things work out is always a bit of a coin-toss, right? Fingers crossed it makes it to launch and is an absolute banger.
What are your thoughts on Forge of the Fae? Do you think the similarities with Sea of Stars works in its favour? Let us know with a comment down below.
Overall looks great, will definitely support this on Kickstarter and it's also a good reminder for me to play Sea of Stars (finally got it physically discounted at a convention a couple of months ago) when I can!
Hopefully it has decent writing and a a compelling narrative. I adored how Sea of Stars looked and played and the music was great but the writing was just bad. Forgettable characters and story IMO which for an RPG is something you need to get right. I’m not asking for a masterpiece in storytelling but just something to keep it interesting. I didn’t end up seeing the game through to the end despite how close I was because I just didn’t really care about what was happening (and there were some brutal difficulty spikes to boot).
I have no doubt this will be better than Sea of Stars too. Game was visually stunning but the writing/characters/combat were abysmal
Sea of Stars has had a really mixed reception. I played a bit of the demo and wasn't sold. The screenshots for this game look good, but not getting too excited for now.
@gcunit ...has it? Sea of Stars sold well, and has an 87 Critic (80 user) review on Meta - which doesn't seem to classify the title for having a mixed reception to me.
That's fair enough if you weren't sold on everything, and I know there are a few which are vocal about their opinions on the story / combat (as it wasn't what they wanted), but overall the title exceeded for me and delivered everything pretty expertly.
Singing mushrooms is almost all that I need to know!
@Sonicka Word-of-mouth from players has been much more variable. I've seen some who loved it, but you can take shardcart's comment above as an example of how it went down with others. I've picked up on quite a lot of that kind of player feedback. I've not written it off and am still open to getting it some day, but in the meantime I listen out to what others made of it. What specifically about it delivered for you?
@shardcart @larryisaman litrally one of the biggest reasons I dropped the game, it was just so bland. Though like you guys said the gameplay and visuals were great. im hoping the dlc fixes those issues and those portions are better in it, I will try to compleat the game by then if I can lol.
About this game though it looks great! I can’t wait to see the end result.
@larryisaman From AAA games to indie games, not many rpgs have gripped me story wise.
I struggle with JRPG's because either the plot is too convoluted for it's own good, or the character's are usually teens which I struggle to get behind
On the flip side we have western RPG's where alot of AAA games mostly focus on the same medievil fantasy tropes a hundred times over.
I already praised it the other day, but the only RPG that me excited with it's story was "Yakuza: Like a dragon". Every part of the story had alot of love and humor put that made me grin. Plus it was different. It wasn't some medieval knight going off to fight a great evil, nor was it an edgy teen who kills without remorse but suddenly doesn't wanna kill the main villain because of plot reasons.
The whole story was about family and brotherhood. The main protagonist is perhaps the most lively and fun hero I ever spent time with in any RPG's.
I guess what works for me is I'd like more Western RPG's to really think outside the box and not be scared to tell an offbeat story. Something that isn't cliched and predictable like BioWare, or Bethesda which doesn't even try anymore with their stories.
As far as JRPG's go? I'd like one where it's not a group of teens surrounded by incompetent adults. But after reading why alot of media is focused on teens in Japan, I get it. Not my thing, but I get it.
