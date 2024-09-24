Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Developer Datadyne has revealed the initial trailer for its in-development RPG Forge of the Fae; a gorgeous pixel art title that's boasting some heavy Sea of Stars vibes.

There's no release window for this one yet; Datadyne is launching a Kickstarter campaign very shortly to help facilitate Forge of the Fae's development, but based on the trailer alone, we'd say this one is probably worth keeping an eye on.

Set in Ireland during the 1800s, Forge of the Fae is a typical turn-based RPG that blends a compelling narrative with gorgeous visuals, strategic combat, and thoughtful puzzle solving. To add further depth to the experience, the game also includes a realistic day and night system, dynamic weather, and NPC that adhere to their own unique schedules.

Let's check out the brief story overview:

"Set in a world inspired by 1800s Ireland, Forge of the Fae plunges players into a beautifully crafted narrative where humans and fae are in conflict. As an ancient power awakens and tensions rise, players will follow the journey of Fiora, a young inventor, as she uncovers the secrets of her world while navigating a complex mystery and discovering who she can become. Decisions made will influence the outcome, giving players control over the story’s direction and creating a more personal experience."

We'll keep an eye on how the Kickstarter for this one turns out; early impressions are strong, though how these things work out is always a bit of a coin-toss, right? Fingers crossed it makes it to launch and is an absolute banger.

What are your thoughts on Forge of the Fae? Do you think the similarities with Sea of Stars works in its favour? Let us know with a comment down below.