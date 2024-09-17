The Plucky Squire launched earlier today, and at exactly the same time, reviews from multiple outlets also dropped, and they're pretty darn positive on the whole.
Now, you might be wondering where Nintendo Life's review for the game is. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch codes weren't available before the game's launch, hence the lack of any Switch-specific reviews. Rest assured, we're working on one and we'll be sharing our verdict as soon as we can.
The innovative adventure from All Possible Futures — a studio formed by former Pokémon art director James Turner and The Swords of Ditto creator Jonathan Biddle — takes place both in a 2D book world and a 3D world on a kid's desk. Of course, the game looks gorgeous, but the big question is "How will it look and run on the Switch?" We at least know it'll be 30 FPS, but otherwise, the only way to find out is to pick up the Switch version right now.
Still, even without Switch impressions, it's worth looking at some of the critics' thoughts out there — the various genre swaps, the 2D and 3D gameplay, and the general vibe of the game is pretty important, after all.
Let's start with our sister sites, shall we? Both Push Square and Pure Xbox gave the game an 8/10, the former praising the "undeniable joy to the game's constant imaginative ideas", with the latter highlighting the "fun and unique core mechanic that's been realised incredibly well". Pure Xbox did note down some performance issues on PC, however.