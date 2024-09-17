Limited Run Games has published multiple high-profile titles during the Switch's lifecycle, and while we don't know what the future holds for the physical distributor ahead of the current generation, interestingly the company's CEO Josh Fairhurst recently visited Nintendo's American headquarters, located in Redmond, Washington.

Unfortunately, he hasn't gone into any extra detail other than it was an "awesome visit" and noting how "grateful" the Limited Run team is to have such "great partners" at Nintendo of America. You can see him below, getting a photo next to the Nintendo sign which received a new lick of paint earlier this year.

We had an awesome visit to Nintendo of America today! I am grateful that we have such great partners at NOA. pic.twitter.com/tMxbEoMk86 September 17, 2024

In a separate post, he revealed how he also caught up with the "legendary" Howard Lincoln - former chairman of NoA (and former CEO of Seattle Mariners). Lincoln apparently spoke about his "time at Nintendo" and other life experiences, and the pair got a photo together:

I had the pleasure of meeting the legendary Howard Lincoln today. I was able to speak with him for about 2 hours. It was amazing to hear so much about not only his time at Nintendo but his life experiences before and after that. pic.twitter.com/VWWQAvycGn September 16, 2024

While it's probably best not to read too much into this, the timing of this visit is certainly interesting considering Nintendo has already confirmed it will announce the Switch "successor" this fiscal year. There have been all sorts of rumours swirling about this month, suggesting more information could potentially be shared about the new system very soon.

As for Limited Run, it's still busy pumping out all sorts of physical releases for not only Switch but also other console platforms. Most recently it announced pre-orders for the Castlevania Dominus Collection had gone live. This distributor has made a big name for itself this generation, so it will be interesting to see how it all unfolds when the Switch successor is finally revealed.