The upcoming release of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind at some point in 2024 has left us reminiscing about Rangers games of old. That's right, it's time for another Nintendo Life list!

A brief glance at the Rangers' video game history on Nintendo platforms reveals a pretty stacked list, with titles popping up everywhere across a range of both home consoles and handhelds. But quantity doesn't necessarily equal quality and amongst the beat-em-up highlights, there sits a fair share of not-so-classic entries too.

Keen to separate the Zordon from the boredom, we're asking you lovely lot to rate every Power Rangers game you've played on Nintendo platforms in the following list. We've included the good, the bad and the (very often) ugly this time, and there's even the option to rank titles based on their different console releases — because let's not pretend that Power Rangers Samurai on Wii was the same as it was on DS.

Much like our other reader-ranked polls, registered Nintendo Life users can click on the stars below and rate the games out of 10. Our ensuing ranking will be based on those fluid ratings, so the game order is subject to change even after publication. If you have previously rated any of the following games on our database, thank you! If not, or if you want to change your mind about one you previously rated, you can add your score at any time and potentially influence the list order. Yep, the power is in your hands.

Click the stars below to rate out of 10 each Power Rangers game you've played: