The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

NBA 2K25 (2K, $6th Sep, $59.99) - Stack wins, raise banners and make history in NBA 2K25. Experience enhanced gameplay and command the court with ultimate control over how you play. Compete your way in MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyLEAGUE and Play Now with your favorite NBA and WNBA teams. Express your personality with an extensive array of customization options and explore an all-new Neighborhood, where opportunity awaits behind every door.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (Capcom, 6th Sep, $39.99) - Step into the shoes of Miles Edgeworth, the esteemed prosecutor famed for his relentless pursuit of justice, in the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection! This remastered collection includes both Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and – in English for the first time – Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit. - Read our Ace Attorney Investigations Collection review

Switch eShop - New Releases

Adrenaline Collection Pack (Zerouno Games, 5th Sep, $16.99) - Adrenaline Collection Pack is a pack of unique videogames with which you will be able to waste adrenaline. Speed, shooting, action, skidding and reflexes are the sauce of this pack.

Aero The Acro-Bat 2 (Ratalaika Games, 6th Sep, $5.99) - After managing to stop Edgar Ektor’s mad plans to destroy the world of amusement, Aero decides to investigate the madman’s museum of horror. There he finds a strange floating magician’s box.

Animal Water Pang! (CFK, 5th Sep, $2.99) - Animal Water Pang! is a casual merge puzzle game where players must combine the same animal plushies with the goal of making even larger animal plushies. Use the simple controls to combine adorable animal plushies that appear randomly, trying to create the giant teddy bear! Be careful not to let the plushies spill out of the claw machine as you place them!

Arcade Archives FINALIZER SUPER TRANSFORMATION (HAMSTER, 29th Aug, $7.99) - "FINALIZER SUPER TRANSFORMATION" is a shooter released by KONAMI in 1985. The objective is to operate the variable armour combat system "FINALIZER" and save humanity from the out-of-control "Odes-30i". Fight while powering up by making full use of the shields, various weapons, and parts that appear during the stage.

Badminton Time (DECATHLON, 5th Sep, $19.99) - A competitive match between friends? Or perhaps a hilarious session with superpowers? Then you've come to the right place in Badminton Time! Badminton Time will get you moving! Grab a Joy-Con™ in each hand and move your racket to strike.

Crossy Road Castle (Hipster Whale, 11th Sep, $19.99) - Climb castles with the Crossy Road crew in this adventurous multiplayer arcade platformer. Shoot out of cannons, ride rainbows, and make your way through a maze of never-ending levels. Bring your friends into the fray with co-op mode for even more chaotic fun!

EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE MSX (D4 Enterprise, 5th Sep, $6.49) - An active role-playing game released in Japan by T&E SOFT in 1985. Fairyland is a peaceful kingdom inhabited by fairies. One of the gems has been stolen by a human with evil intentions, awakening the demon Varalys, who is said to be the strongest in mythological legend. The player takes on the role of Jim, a brave young man, and his objective is to restore peace to Fairyland by searching for the lost gem and defeating the demon Varalys.

Elsie (Playtonic Friends, 10th Sep, $24.99) - Elsie is a technicolour, hyperkinetic, rogue-like action-platformer filled with procedurally generated levels, an army of robots to blast through, and a wide scope of items and weaponry to make each run as unique as possible. Master countless magitek weapons and abilities in order to embrace the chaos.

Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU (Aksys Games, 5th Sep, $49.99) - Partner up with Hatsune Miku, and duck, jab, and punch your way to fitness in the classic Fitness Boxing Mode, or in the brand new "Miku Exercise" mode featuring original songs from your favorite Piapro Characters! Get moving and have fun working out at home with Hatsune Miku!

Flick Erasers Battle Royale (SAT-BOX, 5th Sep, $7.00) - Flick Erasers has become a battle royale! Cross from desk to desk in a bid to survive! Victory is within your grasp! ! Choose your favorite map and play alone or with friends! Connect with faraway friends from around the world in a battle royale! Queue up for a Quick Match to increase your rating and victory count! Accumulate points and collect over 100 eraser types! Complete difficult challenges and earn special erasers!

Gimmick! 2 (Clear River Games, 5th Sep, $24.99) - In Gimmick! 2, you once again meet the green little yokai Yumetaro. Decades after his first adventure he now sets out on a new quest in a world packed with interesting challenges, dangerous enemies, and hidden treasures. The game can be played in either an friendlier assisted mode, or if you’re up for a challenge play in the true-to-the-original “Gimmick!” mode!

Gold Digger: The Simulator (DEZVOLT, 8th Sep, $7.99) - Immerse yourself in the exciting world of gold mining with Gold Digger: The Simulator! In this game, you will become a real prospector and venture into uncharted lands in search of gold. You are in for a captivating adventure where every step can bring you closer to precious riches.

Hard Time III (MDickie, 9th Sep, $14.99) - Create your own inmate and see how long you can survive in a sprawling facility, where hundreds of fellow prisoners are trying to get through each day in real-time. Develop relationships with an advanced dialogue system that allows you to start conversations before the drama comes to you.

Kiki – A Vibrant 3D Platformer (eastasiasoft, 11th Sep, $4.99) - Put your platforming prowess to the test as you navigate vibrant 3D obstacle courses in first-person perspective! Kiki is a fast-paced action experience that’s laser-focused on precision platforming skills. Run and jump while dodging treacherous traps, collecting stars and trophies, finding keys to unlock gates and more, all set to a pumping chiptune soundtrack!

LOST BALLOONS: Airy mates (KIMIDORI SOFT, 29th Aug, $2.99) - I inflated a balloon with air and released the mouth of the balloon, which I had blocked with my finger, and it flew away. I remember those days when I used to play like that, "If only I could fly freely in that sky. . . " This is a hard-action adventure game that should be played while holding on to the memories of those days of floating balloons with such thoughts in your mind.

Maximum Entertainment RPG Bundle (Maximum Entertainment, 27th Aug, $29.99) - Embark on epic adventures and explore vast worlds with the RPG Bundle. Dive into captivating stories, master strategic combat, and shape the destinies of your characters. This bundle includes: Cris Tales, Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition, and Hammerwatch II.

NINJA GIRLS:KUNOICHI PUZZLE (AGE, 29th Aug, $3.40) - Collect pieces of the cute ninja girls and complete the puzzle! Clear the stage to see high-resolution images of the ninja girls!

Nour: Play With Your Food (Panic, 29th Aug, $9.99) - Nour is an experimental food art game that blends mouth-watering visuals, dynamic beats, and playful exploration. Unbound by scores, time limits, or realism, Nour invites you to play with your food in a variety of surreal scenes ranging from chill to unhinged - from a symphony of toasters to a bathtub full of ice cream, and far beyond. Rediscover the joy of play in this unique foodie fantasy.

Pixel Boy 2 – The Castle Revenge (AppsGears, 29th Aug, $5.99) - Pixel Boy 2 is a continuation of the logic game, where you will find 96 completely new and difficult levels. The goal of the game is still the same. Move the red box to the goal field. This time it won't be so easy.

Powered Platformer Bundle (Ratalaika Games, 27th Aug, $10.99) - ~ Bob the Elementalist + NeonPowerUp! + TP Bullet ~

Scotland Yard – Hunting Mister X (TREVA, 5th Sep, $19.99) - Play as one of five clever detectives on a mission to track down the legendary Mister X, in this exciting police chase through the streets of London. Or try your hand at being the criminal mastermind instead, and try to escape from the detectives yourself!

Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography (Autumn Pioneer, 3rd Sep, $20.00) - Explore bright, fictional Japanese streets filled with details and interesting objects to capture with your camera. Each photograph you take will translate the name of the content into Japanese and English so you can learn with your surroundings.

Shield King (Afil Games, 5th Sep, $4.99) - Shield King is an action and survival game set in a world enveloped by a strange gray mist. Prepare to face intense challenges as you battle the monsters and search for scarce resources to stay alive. With immersive graphics and a dark atmosphere, Shield King offers an exciting and suspenseful experience.

Shogun Showdown (Goblinz Studio, 5th Sep, $14.99) - Shogun Showdown is a turn-based combat game with rogue-like and deck-building elements. Get ready to face the Shogun! Turn-based combat where every action counts. Carefully position yourself, build up and unleash your attacks at the right time! - Read our Shogun Showdown review

Sugoi Girls: Sassy Heroine (Pakotime, 29th Aug, $8.99) - Complete puzzles of pretty anime girls in this relaxing puzzle game with over 50 levels! Once the puzzles are complete, you can enjoy admiring the girls in the gallery at your own time.

Sunsoft is Back! Retro Game Selection (Red Art Games, 6th Sep, $9.99) - SUNSOFT is back and it’s bringing some of its 8-bit classics to the West for the very first time! In SUNSOFT is Back! Retro Game Selection, discover three of the legendary Japanese publisher’s Famicom games and play them in English for the first time ever! The three games included are: The Wing of Madoola, Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido and Ripple Island. - Read our Sunsoft is Back! Retro Game Selection review

SUPER SHAKING GIRL!!! (Waku Waku, 5th Sep, $4.99) - Shake things up with SUPER SHAKING GIRL! ! ! , an exhilarating action game that'll have you shaking sodas to propel yourself through the air! Harness the power of carbonated beverages to fly up into the sky, grabbing more sodas as you hurdle through the air to shake, shake, and propel yourself even higher.

The 257th Element (REAL KYOTO, 5th Sep, $13.00) - In a not-so-distant future, nations invest heavily in scientific research to address food shortages. This leads to the discovery of new elements beyond the 119th. Tokyo scientist Hikojuro Araki creates Araraginium, the 256th element, capable of generating life from nothingness.

The Meating (8 Bit Legit, 29th Aug, $7.99) - Become a ghost minotaur on the quest to put his meat back together in this puzzle platformer. Use pyrokinesis, possession and an array of other ghost skills to solve puzzles, and the mystery of who butchered you.

Think or Die Collection Pack (Zerouno Games, 5th Sep, $16.99) - Think or Die Collection Pack is a pack of unique video games with which you can push your brain to the limit and test your visual dexterity. Puzzles, spatial vision, jumps, strategy and visual speed are the sauce of this pack.

Ultimate Holidays (RedDeer, 6th Sep, $11.99) - Just lay down and chill with the cozy vibe of the Ultimate Holidays sandbox game, where you can begin whenever you are with your beloved console and start creating your own special place as your ultimate holiday goal.

V-HUNTER PUZZLER DX (RAWRLAB Games, 5th Sep, $2.99) - Hunt hordes of sinister monsters by outsmarting them with strategy and critical thinking in this engaging turn-based grid puzzler. Complete the levels in as few turns as possible and help V-Hunter defeat the evil vampire Alric! Do you have what it takes to defeat those foes and save the day?

What Happened – Through Worlds (404, 6th Sep, $5.99) - Embark on a mysterious journey through the digital enigma of "What Happened - Through Worlds". Evelyn, a skilled programmer, stumbles upon an experimental program hidden deep within the archives of an old server. Intrigued, Evelyn activates the program, transporting herself into an unknown realm of fragmented data and glitched code.

Yars Rising (Atari, 10th Sep, $29.99) - In Yars Rising, players take control of the young hacker Emi Kimura, who is hired by a mysterious patron to infiltrate the shadowy Qotech corporation. Run, jump, sneak, and hack your way through challenges to unravel layers of intrigue in this expansive sci-fi mystery. Embark on Emi’s journey to decipher the mystery of the corporation’s closely guarded secret and uncover her inexplicable bond to a far-off alien race.

Zerouno Games Collection Pack 1 (Zerouno Games, 5th Sep, $29.99) - Zerouno Games Collection Pack 1 is a pack of 9 unique video games published by the independent game publisher Zerouno Games. With this fantastic pack, you will be able to push your brain to the limit, unload adrenaline and test your visual dexterity.

What will you be downloading this week? NBA 2K25 Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Aero The Acro-Bat 2 Arcade Archives FINALIZER SUPER TRANSFORMATION Badminton Time Crossy Road Castle Eggconsole Hydlide Msx Elsie Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU Flick Erasers Battle Royale Gimmick! 2 Gold Digger: The Simulator Hard Time III Kiki - A Vibrant 3D Platformer Nour: Play With Your Food Pixel Boy 2 - The Castle Revenge Scotland Yard - Hunting Mister X Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography Shield King Shogun Showdown Sunsoft is Back! Retro Game Selection The 257th Element The Meating Think or Die Collection Pack Ultimate Holidays V-hunter Puzzler Dx What Happened - Through Worlds Yars Rising Zerouno Games Collection Pack 1 Nothing for me this week (You may select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (268 votes) NBA 2K25 3 % Ace Attorney Investigations Collection 24 % Aero The Acro-Bat 2 4 % Arcade Archives FINALIZER SUPER TRANSFORMATION 1 % Badminton Time 0.4% Crossy Road Castle 0.4% Eggconsole Hydlide Msx 0% Elsie 0.8% Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU 13 % Flick Erasers Battle Royale 0% Gimmick! 2 4 % Gold Digger: The Simulator 0% Hard Time III 0.4% Kiki - A Vibrant 3D Platformer 0.4% Nour: Play With Your Food 0% Pixel Boy 2 - The Castle Revenge 0.4% Scotland Yard - Hunting Mister X 0.8% Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography 3 % Shield King 0.4% Shogun Showdown 9 % Sunsoft is Back! Retro Game Selection 5 % The 257th Element 0.4% The Meating 0.4% Think or Die Collection Pack 0% Ultimate Holidays 0.8% V-hunter Puzzler Dx 0% What Happened - Through Worlds 0% Yars Rising 9 % Zerouno Games Collection Pack 1 0% Nothing for me this week 18 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!