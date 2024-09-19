The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (THQ Nordic, 24th Sep, $59.99) - Join Mickey Mouse on a colorful adventure as he traverses Wasteland, a world inspired by Disney classic stories. Play the 2010 classic with a variety of upgrades in this enhanced remake of the action-adventure 3D platformer originally released on the Wii system. Along with updated graphics and other improvements, Mickey Mouse’s abilities have been improved with a whole new set of skills and more!

The Plucky Squire (Devolver Digital, 17th Sep, $29.99) - Join Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book – in this charming action-adventure game. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book, destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity, he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges unlike anything he’s ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump’s dark forces and restore the book’s happy ending. - Read our The Plucky Squire review

Switch eShop - New Releases

Anarkade (Blowfish Studios, 24th Sep, $14.99) - Anarkade is a multiplayer arena shooter with pixel art graphics and intense platforming action. Run, jump, and frag your opponents with explosive weaponry that causes hilarious hijinks. With intuitive controls that are easy to learn but hard to master, players can gain an edge over rivals by performing moves like wall jumps and corner hangs to strike from anywhere

Arcade Archives VS. BATTLE CITY (HAMSTER, 12th Sep, $7.99) - "VS. BATTLE CITY" is a shooter released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ) in 1985. Take control of a tank and face down your enemies while defending your own HQ! The key to victory is to break down walls, create your own routes, lead enemies to fight where you have the advantage, and use the terrain tactically.

Aura of Worlds (Hidden Trap, 16th Sep, $14.99) - Escape flooded passages, evade toxic pollen, and confront gigantic bosses who have made mazes their home. Do you prefer playing defensively with spear and energy shield, or diving into battle with a boomerang and grappling hook? Are you one to scour each level for potions and runes, or do you plunge headfirst into chaos?

Between Horizons (Assemble Entertainment, 19th Sep, $15.99) - Between Horizons is set aboard the Zephyr, humanity's first generation ship en route to another star. You assume the role of Stella, who was born on the ship 24 years ago and recently inherited her father's post as Chief of Security. Dive into the conspiracy behind the incident that threatens to disrupt the Zephyr's social order and foil its mission.

Beyond Galaxyland (United Label, 24th Sep, $17.99) - Take to the stars in the retro-futuristic adventure-RPG, Beyond Galaxyland, in an exhilarating, planet-hopping journey to save the Universe itself. Inspired by classic sci-fi movies, Beyond Galaxyland is an intergalactic, 2.5D adventure-RPG set among the stars.

Blokdoku (Max Interactive Studio, 19th Sep, $2.99) - Blokdoku is a unique blend of Sudoku and block puzzle games. Created by expert puzzle developers, this engaging puzzle game is both simple and challenging, making it hard to put down. Remove blocks by completing lines and cubes to keep the board clean and beat your high score. Enjoy the satisfaction of watching blocks disappear as you play! Challenge your friends and emerge victorious in this exciting block puzzle game! -Compete for the top 10 spots in global champaign -4 gaming mode -4 online global leaderboard -Professional sound FX and ambiance music

Bloomtown: A Different Story (Twin Sails, 24th Sep, $24.99) - Bloomtown: A Different Story is a narrative JRPG mixing turn-based combat, monster taming and social RPG set in a seemingly pleasant 1960s Americana world. Play as Emily and her younger brother Chester sent on their summer holiday to their grandpa’s cozy and quiet town. May be too quiet… Children starting to disappear, nightmares getting more real…

Booom-Slang! (SKERMUNKEL STUDIOS, 19th Sep, $14.99) - Get ready for Top-down, Twin-Stick Shooting chaos, fusing a stylized low-poly art style with crazy FMV footage to create a unique and striking visual blend.

Byte The Bullet (JanduSoft, 19th Sep, $19.99) - Get into my infected computer and restore every virus-ridden system by recovering game attributes like color or save functions. Explore correlated worlds in a non-linear campaign that test your skills.

BZZZT (Cinemax, 19th Sep, $14.99) - BZZZT is a fast-paced “jump-dash-run” platformer game combining a nostalgic pixel-art look with a modern gameplay design. It was almost single-handedly made by one developer – Karel Matejka, known as Ko.dll, as a tribute to beloved classic games.

City Driver: Police Parking Simulator (Megame, 19th Sep, $4.99) - Your task is to properly park official vehicles in various conditions and locations, from quiet deserted parking lots to busy streets full of other cars and obstacles. Each mission offers unique challenges: you'll need to manoeuvre through narrow passages, watch out for moving vehicles, and find the optimal parking spot.

Classic Racing Pack: Moto Roader MC + Rider’s Spirits (Ratalaika Games, 24th Sep, $10.99) - The iconic Moto Roader MC was first released on 1992. Full speed ahead thirty years, and this beloved title is now poised at the starting line on consoles. The original Rider's Spirits was first released on 1994 exclusively in Japan. Now this timeless racing classic is finally available worldwide for the first time

Coloring Bundle (Soroka Games, 14th Sep, $14.90) - Coloring Bundle includes three fun and creative games. These games are all about coloring, drawing, and having a great time with art. It includes a variety of tools and features that allow young artists to explore their creativity in a vibrant, engaging environment.

Coloring Pixels: Collection 4 (ToastieLabs, 19th Sep, $7.95) - The objective is quite simple: each level contains numerous uncoloured pixels and it is your job to colour them in. Each pixel is numbered; this number corresponds with a colour in your palette. Select a colour from the palette and paint each of its corresponding pixels. Correctly colour all pixels in a level to finish it!

Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game (PM Studios, 19th Sep, $24.99) - Cricket: Jae's Really Peculiar Game is a funny and heartwarming hand animated JRPG from Studio Kumiho. After a devastating loss, Jae would do anything to fix the past. Blast off on that quest with your newfound friends on a journey to the gates of Yimmelia, a fabled land on the moon that’s rumored to grant any wish.

Desktop Dodgeball 2 (SAT-BOX, 19th Sep, $9.80) - It's dodgeball on your desk! Share Joy-Con™ and enjoy the game with up to 4 players! With simple controls, make quick decisions and strategic moves! Create a unique player with style settings! Build your own player with a wide variety of customization options!

EGGCONSOLE STAR CRUISER PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 19th Sep, $6.49) - "Star Cruiser" is an action RPG released by Arsys Software in 1988 in Japan. The game's most notable feature is its use of polygons to represent everything from vast outer space to dungeons, the player's ship, people, and trees.

Farm It (QubicGames, 20th Sep, $4.99) - Plow the field, plant seeds, water the soil, and watch your crops grow! Enjoy the country life with other fun activities like fishing, feeding chickens or cooking yummy food, ensuring there's never a dull moment on your farm! Grow different crops, from carrots and radishes to oranges and big watermelons!

GINKA (Bushiroad, 19th Sep, $20.00) - The GINKA visual novel has come to Nintendo Switch™! Five years ago, Aoba Ryusei's childhood friend, Shinomiya Ginka, disappeared without a trace on the night of the summer festival. The superstitious islanders believed this to be an act of God, saying that she was ""spirited away. "" Now in high school, Ryusei decides to visit the island over summer break. He needs to know: Did Ginka ever come back?

Golfing in Aether (Vetron, 23rd Sep, $9.99) - Randomized course layout for each time you play. Golfing In Aether accomplishes this through having each of the holes being its own independent floating island. There are currently 80 holes excluding variations in the game. The game will choose these at random from a pool at the start of a session and procedurally create the overall course layout.

Hashihime of the Old Book Town append fullscreen (HuneX, 12th Sep, $17.07) - The setting collection and fan book for the BL game “Hashihime in the Old Bookstore Town” are now available in a digital version with added content! Enjoy digital graphics and controls tailored to this game, with detailed profiles of each character, explanations of all the routes, illustrations, Q&A, and much more.

Heavy Hand: Pixel Tree Forest Fury (CGI LAB, 19th Sep, $12.99) - Dive into Heavy Hand: Pixel Tree Forest Fury, where pixelated chaos meets fast-paced action! Choose between exhilarating single-player challenges or a thrilling 2-player mode to test your reaction times and combat skills.

Hidden Cats in Berlin (Silesia Games, 19th Sep, $3.99) - Take a little pleasant trip through a big and lovely illustration! Start with a monochrome scenery and fill it with colour! Kick back, relax, and find all the cats to reveal the final, colourful landscape.

Highway Legends: Traffic Speed Racer (CGI LAB, 19th Sep, $9.99) - Experience the rush of the open road like never before in Highway Legends! Feel the roar of your engine and the thrill of blistering speed as you tear through stunning, hyper-realistic landscapes. Every stretch of asphalt is a canvas for your driving prowess, and every turn is a test of your nerve.

Home Safety Hotline (Puppet Combo, 20th Sep, $19.99) - Home Safety Hotline is an analog horror inspired telephone operator simulator where you answer incoming callers' questions about what's inside their home. Read through a vast catalog of common pests and household hazards, and do your best to become an expert in home safety. You will be held responsible for what happens.

Hunt and Fight: Action RPG (Two Cakes Studio, 19th Sep, $14.99) - After your ship was caught in a terrifyingly powerful storm and wrecked, you found yourself on the shore of an unknown island full of monsters, undead, and bandits. Explore the island, upgrade your weapons and armor, improve your fighting skills, and defeat the most dangerous monsters on this island. Don't forget that your main goal is to find a way to get home

Ice Cream Wars (Ant Workshop, 23rd Sep, $3.99) - For too long Gelatoni's had the run of this town. With his monopoly over ice cream delivery enforced by thugs in souped-up trucks, and generous bribes making sure the law turns a blind eye, he's been able to force the innocent hard-working people of Rippleton to pay over the odds for their gelato fix for decades. Well no more, it's high time someone stood up to this injustice!

I Got Isekai’d into a Shmup (TOMAGameStudio, 19th Sep, $12.99) - After an exhausting day, you return home with your new shmup in hand... Black out! You wake up in the midst of a space battle!

Japanese Rail Sim: Hakone Town of Natural Beauty and Hot Springs (Sonic Powered, 18th Sep, $49.99) - The "Japanese Rail Sim" series is a train operating simulator game that uses real footage to give you the feeling of actually traveling in beautiful Japan, enhancing your gaming experience. This time, we take you to Hakone, one of Japan's top tourist destinations, where you'll be operating a tourist train on the famous mountain railway, the Hakone Tozan Railway.

Jump, Dodge, Die, Repeat (404, 20th Sep, $3.99) - Embark on a perilous journey with Isani, a snake born from blood and bound by duty, in "Jump, Dodge, Die, Repeat. " This intense side-scrolling adventure will test your reflexes as Isani navigates a series of deadly obstacles to fulfill his master’s wish.

Loddlenaut (Secret Mode, 19th Sep, $19.99) - Collect trash, zap goop, and befriend adorable axolotl-like creatures in this cozy aquatic adventure. Loddlenaut is an ocean cleanup adventure set on a vibrant alien planet. Play as an interstellar custodian who is tasked with cleaning up the pollution left behind by a spacefaring mega-corporation. - Read our Loddlenaut review

LUMbA: REDUX (Elushis, 19th Sep, $4.99) - LUMbA: REDUX is the enhanced version of LUMbA, a game you definitely haven't played. Follow the orders of Pal, your leader. Together you will take back what was lost and save the world from its destined downfall. Take a deep dive into the twisted minds of Lumba and Pal as they embark on their crusade, both with the shared goal of uprooting the evil that has plagued their world for too long.

Matchbox Driving Adventures (Outright Games, 20th Sep, $39.99) - Ready to get behind the wheel for the thrill of a lifetime? Then gear up for Matchbox™ Driving Adventures! The Chief of the Matchbox Adventure Squad heard you’re the best driver around, and now they need your help taking on epic missions. Jump into an authentic Matchbox™ vehicle, show off those driving skills, and embark on larger-than-life quests as you explore six dynamic environments.

Moonless Moon (KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO, 19th Sep, $9.99) - Moonless Moon is a text-based adventure game following a girl as she travels through a variety of different worlds. Night brings her to a desert on the moon, a coffee shop inside of a tunnel, an island in the sky, and many more worlds beyond the realm of reason. Yomichi is a normal girl living an average student's life—except for one thing: sometimes, after sunset, she finds herself transported into a different world.

No Case Should Remain Unsolved (PLAYISM, 19th Sep, $9.99) - No Case Should Remain Unsolved is a detective game where players uncover and piece together memory fragments to solve a long-forgotten case. Follow former police detective Jeon Gyeong as she acquires clues and testimony relating to the case of a missing girl.

Pixel Game Maker Series NYANxTECH (Gotcha Gotcha, 19th Sep, $5.99) - Simple character control + stage gimmicks to be unlocked at the same time This is a finger-tip confusing action puzzle. Challenge yourself with numerous difficult puzzles! There are more than 60 stages! Play slowly or compete for time. It's up to you how you enjoy it!

Robot vs Monsters (Zakym, 12th Sep, $7.99) - Defend yourself at the center, earning points for each monster vanquished. Collect falling items for strategic advantages. The goal? Rack up as many points as possible in this endless battle for supremacy!

Samurai Katana Rampage Stickman Saga (404, 22nd Sep, $7.99) - Step into the sandals of a fearless warrior in Samurai Katana Rampage: Stickman Saga. Immerse yourself in a gripping tale of honor and revenge as you embark on a daring quest to avenge the attack on your village and restore your family's honor. Master the art of combat, explore vibrant and perilous landscapes, and confront formidable adversaries on your path to becoming a legendary samurai.

Seasonspree (Kitewing Studio, 20th Sep, $11.99) - Play as Sunny, an adorable tanuki with the power to walk back and forth through time, as she helps her friends prepare for each season's final days. Going back in time is as easy as turning around and walking back to where you came from, and everything you do can be undone at any time.

Sinister Mansion (Ultimate Games, 19th Sep, $4.99) - Kidnapped and left to awaken in the heart of a desolate woods, you must navigate through the twisted corridors of a decrepit mansion. Solve puzzles, find keys, and unravel the sinister horrors you keep seeing.

Sugoi Girls: Mighty Mecha (Pakotime, 12th Sep, $8.99) - Complete puzzles of pretty anime girls in this relaxing puzzle game with over 50 levels! Once the puzzles are complete, you can enjoy admiring the girls in the gallery at your own time.

Tamagoneko (RAWRLAB Games, 19th Sep, $5.99) - Tamagoneko is a 2D platformer that is both charming and tough as nails, designed for the fans of "kaizo" games. Play as a nimble white cat navigating through saws, pits, and spikes to rescue lost kitten eggs. In each new world, your cat will learn new moves to overcome even more difficult obstacles.

The Coma: Back to School Bundle (Headup Games, 10th Sep, $14.99) - Sharpen your pencils, pack your notebooks, and pick up your controller (what? ! ) - it's time for a new lesson in fear.

The Dawning Clocks of Time Remake (SPACEFARER GAMES, 11th Sep, $50.00) - Presented in cinema level HD and 4K graphics, reinventing a indie gem RPG as a Third Person Shooter and Survival game. Written by novelist Jake Stephen Jackson and featuring and epic soundtrack, THE DAWNING CLOCKS OF TIME REMAKE is the sci-fi noir game of the year from Spacefarer Games R&D.

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble (GameMill Entertainment, 20th Sep, $39.99) - Sweeping across iconic locations of the first three classic The Karate Kid movies from the 1980s, you’ll step out of the dojo and into the streets of the West Valley and Okinawa as you battle waves of enemies in this pixel art, side-scrolling, beat ‘em up adventure.

The Town of Nie (HuneX, 19th Sep, $43.22) - The protagonist is a young man named Hisora, who works several blue-collar part-time jobs. One day, he suddenly finds himself lost in a strange world. This is an otherworldly boys-love fantasy in which Hisora will risk his life to find a way back to his world.

They Came From the Sky 2 (Ratalaika Games, 19th Sep, $9.99) - Get ready for nostalgic arcade action inspired by 1980s vintage console classics, as terror from space throws world into panic once again! They Came From the Sky 2 is a fast-paced arcade game wherein you take the role of one of the giant alien robots.

Ziggy (Afil Games, 18th Sep, $4.99) - Get ready for an exciting and adrenaline-filled experience with Ziggy, the newest 2D platform game! In the world of Ziggy, you'll take control of a character full of energy and determination. Your mission? Overcome all obstacles by jumping with skill and agility.

ZombFarm (eastasiasoft, 25th Sep, $4.99) - Congratulations, you’ve been hired to work on a farm! Bright days filled with honest and rewarding work lie ahead. As you grind your way through the week, you’ll feed and water the livestock, clean the dog and horses, pick ticks off the sheep, plant new crops, milk the cows, go fishing and much more!

What will you be downloading this week? Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed The Plucky Squire Anarkade Arcade Archives VS. BATTLE CITY Aura of Worlds Between Horizons Beyond Galaxyland Bloomtown: A Different Story Booom-Slang! Byte The Bullet BZZZT Classic Racing Pack: Moto Roader MC + Rider's Spirits Cricket: Jae's Really Peculiar Game Desktop Dodgeball 2 EGGCONSOLE Star Cruiser PC-8801mkIISR Ginka Golfing in Aether Hashihime of the Old Book Town append fullscreen Heavy Hand: Pixel Tree Forest Fury Home Safety Hotline Hunt and Fight: Action RPG Ice Cream Wars I Got Isekai'd into a Shmup Japanese Rail Sim: Hakone Town of Natural Beauty and Hot Springs Loddlenaut LUMbA: REDUX Matchbox Driving Adventures Moonless Moon No Case Should Remain Unsolved Pixel Game Maker Series NYANxTECH Robot vs Monsters Samurai Katana Rampage Stickman Saga Seasonspree Sinister Mansion Sugoi Girls: Mighty Mecha Tamagoneko The Coma: Back to School Bundle The Dawning Clocks of Time Remake The Karate Kid: Street Rumble The Town of Nie They Came From the Sky 2 Ziggy Nothing for me this week (You may select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (52 votes) Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed 25 % The Plucky Squire 21 % Anarkade 0% Arcade Archives VS. BATTLE CITY 0% Aura of Worlds 0% Between Horizons 0% Beyond Galaxyland 2 % Bloomtown: A Different Story 6 % Booom-Slang! 0% Byte The Bullet 0% BZZZT 4 % Classic Racing Pack: Moto Roader MC + Rider's Spirits 0% Cricket: Jae's Really Peculiar Game 2 % Desktop Dodgeball 2 0% EGGCONSOLE Star Cruiser PC-8801mkIISR 0% Ginka 0% Golfing in Aether 0% Hashihime of the Old Book Town append fullscreen 0% Heavy Hand: Pixel Tree Forest Fury 0% Home Safety Hotline 0% Hunt and Fight: Action RPG 0% Ice Cream Wars 0% I Got Isekai'd into a Shmup 2 % Japanese Rail Sim: Hakone Town of Natural Beauty and Hot Springs 2 % Loddlenaut 0% LUMbA: REDUX 0% Matchbox Driving Adventures 2 % Moonless Moon 0% No Case Should Remain Unsolved 2 % Pixel Game Maker Series NYANxTECH 0% Robot vs Monsters 0% Samurai Katana Rampage Stickman Saga 0% Seasonspree 0% Sinister Mansion 0% Sugoi Girls: Mighty Mecha 0% Tamagoneko 0% The Coma: Back to School Bundle 2 % The Dawning Clocks of Time Remake 0% The Karate Kid: Street Rumble 4 % The Town of Nie 0% They Came From the Sky 2 0% Ziggy 0% Nothing for me this week 27 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download.