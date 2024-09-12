The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (CAPCOM, 12th Sep, $49.99) - Earth’s mightiest heroes, most highly trained fighters, vilest villains and uncategorizable creatures are officially coming together across seven fan-favorite games: X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM, MARVEL SUPER HEROES, X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER, MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes and even the old coin-op arcade classic THE PUNISHER. - Read our Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics review

Switch eShop - New Releases

10-Second Ghost (Happy Player, 12th Sep, $9.99) This game challenges your intellect with a wide array of time-centric puzzles in over 70 levels, including magnets, lasers or even something that can stop the ticking timer.

A Night On The Farm (eastasiasoft, 18th Sep, $4.99) - Solve the mystery surrounding your car accident and the farm’s inescapable draw. Navigate in first-person perspective, investigate cryptic notes and audio logs to gain access to new mysterious environments and make decisions that alter the story’s outcome! Will you survive long enough to uncover the truth?

Absolute Fear -AOONI- (LiTMUS, 13th Sep, $9.99) - Players take on the role of a younger sister searching for her older sister in a mysterious mansion where AOONI roam. The clues left behind will help you solve the mysteries of the mansion, which changes one by one. AOONI, which relentlessly pursues players when it spots them, exerts an overwhelming presence as if it were real.

Aidan In Danger (Brainium, 12th Sep, $7.99) - Aidan in Danger is an exciting platform game where the player takes on the role of Aidan, a young red-haired elf whose main weapon is a slingshot. Tasked with protecting Drakor, the last dragon on Earth, Aidan must navigate challenging levels, face dangerous monsters, travel to the future, and thwart the plans of an interdimensional villain aiming to dominate the world.

Alian Planet (HUNTERS, 12th Sep, $1.30) - Alien Planet is a 2D Sci-fi horror action ADV. Avoid the attacking aliens and use your gun to defeat them and survive. After clearing the game, the challenge mode is released. Aim for a high score while enhancing your weapons.

Arcade Archives LEAD ANGLE (HAMSTER, 5th Sep, $7.99) - "LEAD ANGLE" is a gun shooting game released by SEIBU KAIHATSU in 1988. You control the main character, GEORGE PHOENIX, and fight against gangsters. Use pistols, grenades, machine guns, and shotguns to defeat the big boss "KING in the final stage.

Beneath Oresa (Goblinz Studio, 12th Sep, $24.99) - As a strategist, choose your cards, upgrades, and artifacts wisely, but as a fighter, keep your distances with your foes, engage them at the right moment and turn their positioning to your advantage. With several factions, many heroes with unique abilities, daily missions, unique game mechanics and more, this furious combination of roguelike and tactics elements will lead you deep beneath Oresa.

Besiege (Ultimate Games, 12th Sep, $19.99) - Besiege is a physics-based building game in which you construct medieval siege engines and lay waste to immense fortresses and peaceful hamlets. Build a machine that can crush windmills, wipe out battalions of brave soldiers, and transport valuable resources, defending your creation against cannons, archers, and whatever else the desperate enemies have.

Brain training!! Hiragana＆Katakana Search (MASK, 12th Sep, $3.99) - Among many colorful letters, Find the indicated letters within the time limit. It is a brain training game.

Buffet Boss (QubicGames, 6th Sep, $4.99) - Step into the fast-paced world of Buffet Boss, where you’re not just cooking - you’re building a culinary empire! Start as a humble entrepreneur and rise through the ranks to become the ultimate chef, bartender, and manager. As your restaurant grows, so do the challenges.

Caravan SandWitch (Dear Villagers, 12th Sep, $24.99) - In Caravan SandWitch, embark on a journey across a Sci-Fi Provence-like world, driven by a mystery through your missing sister that unfolds with each step you take. Interact with the communities on Cigalo, help them with their tasks and meet new people along the way. Take your time to explore the world, whether in your van or on foot.

Celestia: Chain of Fate (PQube, 12th Sep, $29.99) - Celestia: Chain of Fate is a romance-fantasy visual novel that delivers a captivating player driven narrative. The perfect life you’ve known as a daughter of a Duke is about to change forever. With the revelation of your new hybrid identity, as a descendant of Angelus and Daemon, you must learn to live in a new world.

Customers From Hell (Ratalaika Games, 10th Sep, $7.99) - Punch in for this intense wave-survival game where you have to defend the store, eliminate deranged customers, and upgrade your base. Each wave of shoppers becomes more and more challenging as the customers gets more aggressive. Protect your supplies and base, build barricades, traps, upgrades, weapons and survive for as long as possible! Survive the incoming waves of buying-frenzied zombie-like customers before they ruin your day.

Dare to Spread: Army Turn Based Strategy (404, 15th Sep, $4.99) - Dare To Spread; It is a turn-based strategy game in which we shape the course of the war by making important choices. In this strategy game you control rebel armies. We occupy enemy countries with our armies. We do illegal work to finance the army. As in every war, there is a commander who leads the armies in this alternative history game. faster.

Deep Beyond (Purple Play, 13th Sep, $9.99) - In the short story "Deep Beyond," dive into a world of mystery and adventure alongside Lilly as she embarks on her quest. Explore ancient wrecks, solve intricate puzzles, and uncover the secrets of her past as you journey through the depths of the ocean.

DeliSpace (Insane Code, 8th Sep, $14.99) - Deliver packages. . . in space! Test your agility by navigating through different galaxies carrying diverse packages. Upgrade your ship and hone your skills to beat challenges of deep space that await you!

Doomsday Paradise (Astrolabe Games, 12th Sep, $14.99) - Doomsday Paradise is a goofy, multiplayer dating sim about finding love before the apocalypse. With over 100 different endings and 12 different singles to woo- no two games will ever be the same. Don’t Die Single Hang out with a cast of absurdly beautiful hunks and hunkettes.

Downfall (CFK, 12th Sep, 12th Sep, $5.99) - Downfall is a roguelike hack-and-slash game where you develop your character by stylishly defeating the endless waves of enemies within your nightmare. Collect various relics and skills to create your build, strengthen the items you've acquired, or create new items to upgrade and empower your character!

Eden Genesis (Aeternum Game Studios, 12th Sep, $24.99) - Eden Genesis is a platform game focused on fast-paced trials, quick reflexes, and a rich story in a cyberpunk world dominated by neon lights and corporations. Take control of Leah, a young cyborg lady, and overcome challenging trials to liberate her corrupted mind! A cyberpunk adventure In the not-so-distant future, corporations rule the world providing ways of increasing the physical and intellectual capabilities of the common folk, at a high price...

Edge of Sanity (Daedalic Entertainment, 13th Sep, $19.99) - Edge of Sanity is a psychological survival horror game set in the unforgiving wilderness of Alaska featuring hand-crafted 2D art and intense atmosphere inspired by the Cthulhu Mythos. You were part of a resupply team helping scientists working in the Alaskan field lab. Finding the site devoid of humanity, you stumble upon horrifying creatures and during the escape your group splits up. You barely made it out alive and managed to set up a provisional camp. It’s time to get to the bottom of what happened.

EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 12th Sep, $6.49) - "Dragon Slayer," a flagship series from Nihon Falcom, saw its sixth installment released in 1989 in Japan as the command-type RPG "Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes. " While the "Dragon Slayer" series was known for its innovative game systems, this entry took a significant turn, focusing on captivating scenarios and world-building.

Fabledom (Plug In Digital, 12th Sep, $24.99) - Welcome, your Highness! A vast land awaits your settlers and is ready to be colonized. Fabledom offers an accessible and intuitive way of playing City builders, no excel sheets nor optimization is required to build yourself a kingdom. Set in a strange world where Fairytales became reality, you will witness the growth of your village; follow your citizens’ lives and watch the rise and fall of your relationships with the neighboring kingdoms.

Family Fun Pack (Rogue Games, 12th Sep, $35.99) - A four-pack of fun, feel-good, non-violent games. The cats might get a little aggressive, but don't worry – they're all having an amazing time!

Garden Witch Life (Soedesco, 12th Sep, $29.99) - You're a little witch from the big city who has just lost her job. Life didn't go as you'd expected, but now you can start anew on a tiny island full of possibilities! Grow your own magical garden, decorate your ancient treehouse, care for cute creatures, and make friends along the way. Cook delicious new recipes using homegrown ingredients and be part of a wonderful community working together to make it thrive!

Garlant: My Story (Gamirror Games, 5th Sep, $15.99) - Beat monsters up, take levels down According to the information provided by the Doe Guild, the Doe region has long been occupied by a large variety of monsters that roam in different areas.

Get in the Car, Loser! (Love Conquers All, 16th Sep, $29.99) - A lesbian road trip RPG by the co-creator of Ladykiller in a Bind about fighting for love and justice in the face of indifference, and "discovering yourself," whatever that means.

GoobnBalloonsDX (Nejcraft, 12th Sep, $9.99) - An arcade shoot 'em up with a twist! Pop increasingly intense hordes of balloons, unlock characters with unique abilities, and go on an adventure spanning multiple worlds! Complete a variety of challenges along the way, unlocking various levels which provide unique obstacles.

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines (Super Rare Games, 12th Sep, $17.99) - Swing, jump, and blast through dimensions in the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed 2D action-platformer Grapple Dog. - Read our Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines review

Greed Series (Joindots, 5th Sep, $24.49) - The stories take you into a world full of intrigue, inexplicable phenomena and exciting adventures. The interplay of action, tension and mysterious elements captivates the player and makes them root for the characters. With the integration of mini-games and puzzles, you take an active part in the action.

HeliCity Demolition Man (Erik Games, 5th Sep, $1.99) - Experience the thrill of precision and strategy in HeliCity ! Take control of a powerful demolition helicopter as you navigate through a high-stakes urban environment. Your mission? To strategically plant explosive charges in a towering construction site, all while facing off against new and unpredictable adversaries.

Jackbox Naughty Pack (Jackbox Games, $21.69) - We’ve Seen How You Play Our Games We know you’ve been begging to burst out of the box. It’s time to set your party aflame with a brand new pack of three adult party games that will bring some harmless heat to your next weekend hang with friends. It’s the perfect pack for your next college party, grown-up game night, bachelor/ette celebration, or hump day gathering.

John The Zombie (GAME NACIONAL,7th Sep, $4.99) - Welcome to Johnwood, the wackiest, weirdest place where scientists accidentally turn into zombies, hardware stores sell frozen brains, people get run over, and everyone swears they’ve seen flying horses! If you're looking for a serious game, this ain’t it.

Jump Ball (Entity3, 7h Sep, $0.99) - Jump your way up the tower while avoiding spinning obstacles and deadly traps A releaxing and fun game with a great look and feel Simple gameplay and controls allows you to get instantly involved and focus on reaching the top of the towers. Can you beat them all?

Just 1 Minute! Memory Test with Masterpieces (MASK, 12th Sep, $3.99) - This game lets you enjoy classic masterpieces while sharpening your observation and memory skills.

Keylocker | Turn Based Cyberpunk Action (Serenity Forge, 18th Sep, $19.99) - Keylocker is a Cyberpunk turn-based rhythm JRPG. Play as the singer and songwriter, B0B0. Fuel your moves with the electric power of music on this unforgiving planet by using real-time execution of moves in rhythm game style!

Line Time (2P Games, 12th Sep, $5.99) - The only goal of the game is to push the ball to its destination. Sounds easy, right? Then buckle up, because you’re in for a real challenge. Choose between up to five directions to move the ball: up, down, left, right and stop. Arrange your movements in the correct order and see how the ball reacts to your commands in a turn-based environment.

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP (Dragami Games, 12th Sep, $44.99) - Throw logic to the wind and embrace your instincts! The legendary zombie hunter Juliet is finally back! Lollipop Chainsaw, which sold 1.24 million copies worldwide, is back with the latest graphics! The cheerleader Juliet, born into a family of zombie hunters, uses her trusty chainsaw to rip and tear through the undead!

Mahjongus: Mystery of Fortescue (JetDogs, 5th Sep, $19.99) - Prepare to embark on a fascinating journey like no other in "Mahjongus: Mystery of Fortescue. " Join Victor Graves, a renowned expert in runic sorcery and a graduate of the prestigious Academy of Magic, as you accompany him on a quest to unravel the secrets hidden within the Academy's ancient halls.

Make it! Crepe (SAT-BOX, 12th Sep, $5.00) - Let's make crepes on the Nintendo Switch™! Cook with finesse, place the right toppings, and make as many crepes as you can! Share Joy-Con™ and play with up to 4 players! Reach for the ultimate high score!

Mech Wars (Pix Arts, 14th Sep, $9.99) - Long ago, the Stenian race lived in harmony on the planet Xelarvis, aided by their mechas. However, everything changed when the Kaxeder race arrived. They invaded the world with the intent to destroy and conquer it.

METRO QUESTER | OSAKA (KEMCO, 12th Sep, $19.99) - METRO QUESTER | OSAKA is a dungeon exploration RPG based in a post-apocalyptic futuristic world created by the manga artist Kazushi Hagiwara, with a deep game system designed by Hironori Kato that offers the excitement and surprises reminiscent of 1980s computer games through hack and slash.

Moe Waifu H Genius (eastasiasoft, 13th Sep, $4.99) - Meet 5 lovely female maidens and impress them with your rhythm and memory skills! Moe Waifu H Genius is a simple and addictive action puzzler where your goal is to memorize sequences as icons are activated on-screen, then replay the sequence in matching order.

NanoApostle (PQube, 12th Sep, $19.99) - Deep within the bowels of a shadowy research facility, Anita, a girl birthed from experimental procedures, is implanted with the sentient nanomechanical entity known as ‘Apostle’. Working together with her nanite allies Anita must defeat a series of dangerous prototype bio-weapons as she searches for a way to break free from her nightmarish prison.

Next of Kin (Spelkvall, 12th Sep, $1.99) - Thomas and Martha decide to move to Mjolkebo, a peaceful village in the countryside. Everything seems fine until one day when Thomas wakes up and makes a horrifying discovery - Martha is gone. Next of Kin is an emotional cinematic 2D game that follows Thomas's endeavors to find his lost wife, Martha.

Nimbusfall (Devilish, 13th Sep, $5.99) - Step into the shoes of the last survivor of a race decimated by The Moon, now seeking to settle the score with the culprit of its extinction. But what secrets does The Moon hold? Uncover the truth as you face 25 challenging bosses that will test your combat skills. Are you ready to unravel the mysteries surrounding your past and the fate of your species?

Nubla (GammeraNest, 12th Sep, $9.99) - Nubla proposes an adventure that begins in the halls of the Thyssen museum. Following him, we begin a journey that will take us to discover the wonderful world of Nubla, full of puzzles and forgotten places. Who has not dreamed of plunging into one of the paintings hanging on the wall of a museum and venture into an unknown world?

Nubla 2 (GammeraNest, 12th Sep, $12.99) - Nubla 2, continues the adventure of the characters we met in Nubla Episode 1 from the end of their boat trip. Once in the continent, they must begin their search for the City in the Center of the World, looking to return the memory to that world, now lost. But getting there will not be easy.

PANIC IN SWEETS LAND (Sonic Powered, 5th Sep, $13.99) - Experience the joy of playing as a cute magical girl and beat up your enemies! A delicious and crazy action game with bright and colorful sweet action for you to sink your teeth into!

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open (Chorus Worldwide Games, 5th Sep, $16.99) - Third Eye Open is a coming of age story about a young girl with the ability to see spirits. Will this burgeoning power be a blessing or a curse? Will you be able to save your family and unravel the mystery at the heart of the adventure?

Pixel Game Maker Series The Willow Man (Gotcha Gotcha, 12th Sep, $6.99) - The Willow Man is a survival horror game where you take on the shoes of Rin. Rin and her friends decide one day to explore a house on the hill. Rumours have spread about that place. Some say evil dwells there. Unfazed by this they enter and what awaits them is not what they expected. Survive, hide, find a way out before The Willow Man finds you.

Real Cake Maker (QubicGames, 13th Sep, $7.99) - Become the best cake baker in town and create the yummiest cakes in this delicious cooking adventure! What kind of cake do you love? Whatever it is, you can bake it!

Road Defense: Outsiders (QUByte Interactive, 12th Sep, $4.99) - Road Defense: Outsiders is a game that combines roguelike and tower defense. Upgrade the towers and your own skills to be able to annihilate all the life around you!

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland (The Mix Games Inc, 10th Sep, $24.99) - Toggle between beautiful 8-bit and HD art, select your favorite baby and play this neo-retro platformer! Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland can be played solo, or team up with a friend for some two-player co-op fun! - Read our Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland review

Samurai Kento (Ratalaika Games, 13th Sep, $4.99) - Play as an elder Samurai in this mini action RPG based on Feudal Japan, and save your people from evil yokai monsters!

Selfloss (Merge Games, 12th Sep, $29.99) - Selfloss is an emotional adventure game set in a Slavic-inspired whale-worshiping fantasy land. The old healer Kazimir makes an epic journey by boat and on foot in search of a ritual that can cure his soul wound. Meet memorable characters and use the light of your magic staff to fight Miasm - the mysterious affliction taking over the world.

Space Bouncer (Zakym, 5th Sep, $0.99) - The goal is to avoid obstacles and collect as many points as possible. As player accumulates higher scores, the game speeds up, increasing the difficulty. Navigate through the challenging environment and aim for the highest score while avoiding hazards.

Spot the Difference Ukiyo-e Thirty-six Views of Mt. Fuji (MASK, 12th Sep, $3.99) - While looking at good old Ukiyo-e, This is a game that can easily train your brain. This is a great way to pass the time as you can play quickly and easily.

Super Hard Bundle (Rogue Games, 13th Sep, $29.99) - Looking for a challenge? Hoo boy you found it. These four titles are gonna rock your video game skills to the absolute core. Hold your head up high when you dominate.

Supermarket 3D Tycoon Business Simulator (COOL DEVS, 14th Sep, $7.99) - Step into the shoes of a budding entrepreneur in Supermarket 3D Tycoon Buisness Simulator, a 3D open-world simulation game that brings the excitement of building a retail empire to life.

Supermarket Manager Empire 2024 (DEMENCI, 13th Sep, $6.99) -. As the ambitious owner of a supermarket, your goal is to elevate your modest store into a sprawling retail empire! In this vibrant and cartoon-styled adventure, you have complete control to upgrade and customize every element of your supermarket.

SUPERMARKET SIMULATOR PRO (RandomSpin, 12th Sep, $9.99) - Take charge of your very own supermarket in Supermarket Simulator Pro! Manage every aspect of your store from stocking shelves to handling customer checkout, ensuring a seamless shopping experience.

The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance ~Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine~ (G-mode, 12th Sep, $44.99) - The Okhotsk Disappearance is a graphic adventure game where you play as a police detective. Your job is to find the truth behind the serial murders with the help of your subordinates. To do so, you have a command interface with 14 actions, such as "Change Location" and "Ask someone".

The Last Shot (Sometimes You, 18th Sep, $9.99) - An adventurous engineer, a diesel-punk world divided by endless conflict, and a whole lot of colossal guns. Sounds like a good time! With massive war machines threatening your home, will you be the one small cog that brings it all to a halt?

The Plucky Squire (Devolver Digital, 17th Sep, $29.99) - The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends - storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action adventure - solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

Tiny Battles (Samustai, 6th Sep, $7.99) - Tiny Battles is a tactical action auto-battler where battles take place automatically in the arena.

Tsetesg’s Adventure (Nejcraft, 5th Sep, $3.99) - Tsetseg, the little witch, is in crisis. Her friends are taken and converted by the Mad Wizard. Explore castle, fight Bosses, rescue friends, regain special power, and defeat Mad Wizard!

Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York (Plug In Digital, 10th Sep, $19.99) - Explore the nighttime of New York City in modern nights, where the delicate balance of power hangs by a thread. Navigate the treacherous waters of vampiric politics as you contend with the ever-shifting landscape between the Camarilla and Anarchs. In a city where every move could mean the difference between eternal unlife and final death, will you carve out your own destiny amidst the chaos or will your ambition spell your doom?

Warzone Chronicles 2: Warfare Shooter Zombie (SUCCESS GAMES, 13th Sep, $9.99) - Dive back into chaos with Warzone Chronicles: Virtual Warfare Shooter Part II. This sequel expands the battlefield from a single building to a sprawling cityscape of ruin and danger. Navigate through abandoned streets and crumbling buildings where every moment demands sharp precision and strategic thinking.

Wild Bastards (Maximum Entertainment, 12th Sep, $34.99) - From the veteran team behind Void Bastards and Card Hunter, Wild Bastards has you travel from planet to planet to recruit, manage and gun sling with a team of 13 outlaws, each of whom has their own weaponry, special power, and growth tree. On planets, you’ll wrangle loot and start showdowns that are then played out in intense, bite-sized shootouts. - Read our Wild Bastards review

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!