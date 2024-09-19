Minecraft Live is returning once again to celebrate all things related to the blocky world, and the next big event will air on 28th September 2024.

This year's event will be a bit different, with Mojang and co teasing a "new look and feel" but one a show that is still packed with the "latest and greatest" Minecraft-related news. This will include, "never-before-seen game drops", exclusive insights into everything on the way to the main game and much more.

There'll also be an "after show" where youc an watch the development team dive deeper into the latest updates and new content for the first time ever. You'll be able to tune in and check your local time on YouTube, Twitch and Minecraft.net.