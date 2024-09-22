In case you missed it, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will see the return of proper dungeons.

Nintendo this week shared a feature on its official website discussing "everything you should know" about this upcoming release and one of the last questions officially acknowledges dungeons in the new game:

Nintendo: "Hold on, there are dungeons in this game?! Yep."

Nintendo elaborates on the dungeons, revealing how players will be required to "explore different rooms, defeat enemies, solve puzzles, find keys, unlock doors, and take on bosses!". So it's definitely sounding like it's got traditional dungeons!

In our Nintendo Life 'hands on', we also spoke about the return of the familiar dungeon system in this new entry:

Later on in our play session we entered the Still World, wherein loads of people and trees, and probably financial stability, are kept in stasis, and we wandered into a dungeon. Not a Divine Beast, not an open-ended romp around floating wet platforms in the sky - a linear dungeon just like Mama used to make. Despite our apparent flippancy, we’re huge fans of the open-ended gameplay offered in the likes of Tears of the Kingdom; it allows for some incredibly creative and leftfield gameplay and solutions to problems, but we can’t deny that it really was refreshing to come back to the old faithful designs of the past.

That’s not to say you won’t be using fun and creative ways to get through the dungeon though, no sir! Echoes are the bread and butter of the whole experience (with one exception), and every puzzle has multiple different Echoes that can help you overcome them.

So, there you go - there's a more traditional dungeon focus but it still blends in with the new mechanics like Echoes.