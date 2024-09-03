Hot off the back of the Borderlands movie's whimpering performance at the box office and a disastrous launch of Risk of Rain 2's 'Seekers of the Storm' DLC, Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford has finally spoken up about the company's success rate on Twitter (thanks, PC Gamer). Unfortunately, he has done so by comparing the company's output to... The Beatles. Oh boy.

Celebrating Seekers of the Storm hitting the top of the Steam charts, Pitchford was called out on Twitter by @RealBrodohub for his recent "judgment and shot calling ability" — a reference to both the movie's box office failure and the DLC's buggy launch after Gearbox brought the series rights from original developer Hopoo Games.

Pitchford was quick to respond, stating he wishes "everything could be a hit, but that is not how it works". He went on to claim, "The greatest musical act of all time, The Beatles, had a 25% hit rate," and their continued success can be chalked up, in part, to their fans' continued support: "When artists have a miss, that’s when they need fans the most to root them on so they are motivated to keep creating".

You can find the full response below:

I’m going to keep making stuff. I wish everything could be a hit, but that is not how it works. The greatest musical act of all time, The Beatles, had a 25% hit rate. I’m sure every song they recorded was done with love and commitment to the art and belief in the quality of… — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) August 28, 2024

Pitchford's overall message of 'don't listen to the haters and keep doing what you love' isn't a bad one, but comparing Gearbox's hit rate to The Beatles after releasing a DLC that reportedly riddles even the base game with bugs and off the back of a critically-panned movie? Yeah, that's not the best look.

It will come as no surprise that fans on Twitter were quick to disagree with the Gearbox founder too. @Doodoodeca parried that the Fab Four "didn't retroactively make their older songs significantly worse and / or literally impossible to listen to" when they released new material, while @TheFreeWheelinQ notes that even the band's "worst stuff is gold".

Hi Randy. When The Beatles released new songs, they didn't retroactively make their older songs significantly worse and / or literally impossible to listen to. They also didn't do this to other people's music. Hope this helps! — Doodoodecahedron (@Doodoodeca) August 29, 2024

Please don’t compare yourself to the Beatles. Even their worst stuff is gold. Alien colonial marines and your recent borderlands movie? That’s in a league of their own manure. — Q (@TheFreeWheelinQ) August 30, 2024

Mr. Pitchford, the quality of the new content is not the issue here. It looks quite fun to me. The problem is that the update has created many new bugs that have frankly ruined the game for me and many others. I would hope that these bugs can be fixed. — Reduced Fat Goku (@ReducedFatGoku) August 30, 2024

The Beatles didn't fundamentally destroy what they built, Randy. The Beatles didn't release an album that doesn't work on certain hardware, Randy. I don't feel like being let down anymore, I'm getting a refund and never buying anything from Risk of Rain as long as you run it. — Drifty (@its_driftyy) August 30, 2024

Our favourite response, however, has to be from @desertkites who breaks down the stats to show that The Beatles' hit rate was, in fact, far from 25%:

We gave Risk of Rain 2 a 'Great' 8/10 when it launched on Switch in 2019, praising its "exceptionally well-designed" gameplay. The new DLC — which Pitchford tweeted was "entirely a Gearbox effort" just last week — appears to have sullied that good name, with Hopoo Games kicked off of dev duties.

As for the Borderlands movie, Box Office Mojo estimates it has amassed a $30,968,833 worldwide taking which, on a $145 million budget, ain't all that.

Maybe we should just Let It Be with the greatness comparisons, eh?