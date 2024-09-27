Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Following successful funding on Kickstarter, the turn-based tactical strategy game Warside has finally locked in a release date. It will launch for Switch and multiple other platforms on 28th January 2025.

In case you missed our existing coverage of this one, as you can see, it's heavily inspired by a certain Nintendo series. The developer previously mentioned how it felt it could "evolve" the genre and was happy to cite not only Advance Wars but also series like Wargroove and Into The Breach as inspirations.

"Our team grew up playing the genre defining masterpieces from the Advance Wars series. We have continued to enjoy modern turn-based-tactics games such as Into The Breach, and Wargroove, yet feel we can evolve the space further. "If a modern turn-based-tactics game was released today, what would that look like? How would it play? Warside aims to update the formula whilst retaining the charm, style, and feel of the genre's classics."

When this one launches on Switch, you can expect it to include a solo story campaign, multiplayer support and built-in map editor. There'll also be a selection of commanders to choose from as you "battle your way to victory".