Apart from voicing interest in a Fortnite collaboration recently, Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has now shared another development update about the Version 1.6 console ports.

ConcernedApe has reassured fans on social media that this version of the game is still in progress, and acknowledges the fact it is "taking a long time". This version, along with the mobile port, has been the "primary focus" for the team since the rollout of this update on the PC in March.

"Console and mobile ports are still in progress. I acknowledge that they are taking a long time. There are reasons for this, but the bottom line is that they are not out yet, we are still working on them, and they have been our primary focus since 1.6 came out for PC. It would be a huge relief to me if they were ready today, but they aren't, so all we can do is continue working on them until they are ready."

It seems Barone won't be touching on the Haunted Chocolatier in the immediate future either, as he's "committed" to finalising Stardew 1.6.

"I have not touched Haunted Chocolatier in a long time because I am committed to finalizing Stardew 1.6 first. To those who are frustrated or even angry about the timeline, I understand and accept full responsibility. To those who are patient and understanding, thank you, you make life better and reduce stress, and I appreciate it. Back to work"

So, there you go - the console ports of 1.6 are still in the works, but they're just taking some time. When this version eventually arrives on Switch it will come with new content and features, visual improvements, multiplayer and quality-of-life changes. You can find out more about this in our previous coverage.