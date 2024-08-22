Earlier this year in March, The Pokémon Company called time on Pokémon TV, with the service no longer available on the app, browsers, or devices like the Nintendo Switch.

While it seemed like it might be done with this sort of service, it appears WildBrain - a "global leader in kids' and family entertainment" - has now been selected by TPC as the "only distributor of the "single-IP Pokémon FAST (free ad-supported television) channel".

It will be made available in the US and will follow with a release in Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand - with the deal allowing fans to watch the first 22 seasons of the anime television series. Here's a bit more about this partnership, courtesy of the official PR on WildBrain's website: