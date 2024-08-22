Earlier this year in March, The Pokémon Company called time on Pokémon TV, with the service no longer available on the app, browsers, or devices like the Nintendo Switch.
While it seemed like it might be done with this sort of service, it appears WildBrain - a "global leader in kids' and family entertainment" - has now been selected by TPC as the "only distributor of the "single-IP Pokémon FAST (free ad-supported television) channel".
It will be made available in the US and will follow with a release in Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand - with the deal allowing fans to watch the first 22 seasons of the anime television series. Here's a bit more about this partnership, courtesy of the official PR on WildBrain's website:
"The partnership will see WildBrain secure and launch new single-IP FAST channels with leading platforms across these regions for 22 seasons of the iconic original animated Pokémon series, featuring Ash Ketchum and his partner Pokémon, Pikachu. Fans will be able to follow the duo’s adventures as they aim to achieve Ash’s goal of becoming the world’s top Pokémon Trainer across multiple story arcs, including The Beginning (112 x 22’), Gold and Silver (157 x 22’), Ruby and Sapphire (191 x 22’), Diamond and Pearl (189 x 22’), Black and White (142 x 22’), XY (141 x 22’), and Sun and Moon (145 x 22’). WildBrain will also be selling select direct advertising inventory for the Pokémon channels through its Media Solutions team.
"This partnership with Pokémon underscores WildBrain’s position as the frontrunner in FAST channels for kids. With more than 100 FAST channels for multiple brands now launched across major platforms worldwide, WildBrain is the world’s leading expert in harnessing FAST for kids’ content. Since launching its FAST strategy, WildBrain has driven growth on its channels to 7.5 billion minutes watched in 2023, up from 502 million in 2019."