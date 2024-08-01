An official artbook for Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal is launching worldwide later this year on 26th November 2024.

Dubbed the 'Official Design Works', the book clocks in at a gargantuan 544 pages and will be loaded with artwork from the game, including character illustrations, concept art, promotional material, and much more. It's not the first arbook to be released for Persona 5, but it certainly sounds like it will be the most comprehensive one yet.

Here's a look at the official description:

"PERSONA 5 + PERSONA 5 ROYAL: OFFICIAL DESIGN WORKS collects the artwork behind the hit game Persona 5 and its updated edition Persona 5 Royal. Inside you'll find a hefty 544 pages of character illustrations, promotional art, rough concepts, detailed creator commentary, and an interview with series artist Shigenori Soejima."

Persona 5 Royal launched on the Nintendo Switch after much anticipation and, as expected, received almost universal acclaim for its extensive RPG elemtents, social mechanics, and sharp, witty writing. We awarded the game a coveted score of 10/10, and if you haven't checked it out yet, then... well, what on earth are you doing?